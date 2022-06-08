Still In The Fight? Josh Duggar's Attorneys Appeal 12 Year Prison Sentence

Josh Duggar and his legal team are refusing to accept defeat. The disgraced television personality's attorneys filed a Notice of Appeal to the Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville to contest his 12 year prison sentence.

Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography last December, and six months later, on Wednesday, May 25, Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced him to 151 months behind bars, ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine and banned him from unsupervised visits with his children.