Still In The Fight? Josh Duggar's Attorneys Appeal 12 Year Prison Sentence
Josh Duggar and his legal team are refusing to accept defeat. The disgraced television personality's attorneys filed a Notice of Appeal to the Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville to contest his 12 year prison sentence.
Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography last December, and six months later, on Wednesday, May 25, Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced him to 151 months behind bars, ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine and banned him from unsupervised visits with his children.
The court document filed on Friday, June 3, stated the former reality star "hereby appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit from this Court’s Judgment in a Criminal Case," according to KNWA. "Duggar respectfully provides notice of his intent to evaluate and pursue any and all meritorious arguments in his appeal."
ONLYFANS MODEL KARLIE BROOKS CLAIMS SHE WAS PAID 'A GENEROUS AMOUNT' BY DISGRACED STAR JOSH DUGGAR TO DRESS UP LIKE A CHILD DURING SEX
The appeal papers were signed by Duggar's legal team, Travis W. Story, Ian T. Murphy and Justin Gelfand, who previously fought for a lenient five year prison sentence. However, Judge Brooks didn't believe five years was a harsh enough punishment for Duggar, whose crimes he called "the sickest of the sick."
"You have done some very bad things. But in your life as a whole, you've done good things," he said at the sentencing hearing. "The true test of a man's character is what a man does when no one is watching."
AMY DUGGAR CLAIMS COUSIN JOSH DUGGAR HAS 'A SINISTER SIDE' TO HIM AHEAD OF CHILD PORN SENTENCING, CALLS HER FAMILY 'DELUSIONAL'
As OK! previously reported, several of the Counting On alum's siblings have spoken out against their brother after his sentencing, with his aunt even suggesting he may be mentally ill and in need of medical care.
"I think he's guilty," Jim Bob Duggar's sister, Deanna — who is also Amy King's (neé Duggar) mother — admitted. "I think he should get some help to really find out what is going on. Find out what caused all this and get the psychological help he needs."