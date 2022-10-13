No Sweet Treats! Josh Duggar's Halloween Night Menu In Texas Prison Revealed
It's safe to say there will be no typical treats for Josh Duggar this Halloween.
The disgraced former reality star is spending his spooky season behind bars after being convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography last December, and according to the prison, there will not be anything special on the menu on All Hallows' Eve.
The facility's food list for Monday, October 31, is set to feature the same items as usual as Halloween is not a recognized federal holiday like Thanksgiving or Christmas.
Duggar will be able to choose from oatmeal, cereal, oven potatoes, biscuits, skim milk and his choice of condiments for breakfast. Lunch options include chili cheese fries, a baked potato or three-bean chili, with choices of sides like whole wheat bread, carrots and fruit, along with a beverage of choice.
Halloween night's dinner is either tofu or chicken fried rice with black beans, green beans and more whole wheat bread — with no candy corn or Snickers bars in sight for the convicted sex offender.
As OK! previously reported, Duggar was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas in late June, several weeks after being sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. However, according to sources, his time behind bars hasn't been smooth sailing.
Duggar was reportedly let go from his position as a tutor with the facility's education department after only working at the cushy jail job for a couple of weeks.
"Josh seems to piss many people off as he thinks he knows it all," a source dished to OK! earlier this month. "I am not sure exactly why he got fired, but I am sure it had to do with his arrogant attitude and clashing with other inmates."
It is unclear if Duggar has been assigned to a new job, but according to the FCI Seagoville handbook, some other potential work assignments include: food services, textile factory work, financial management, quality control, plumbing and welding.