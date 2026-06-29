Josh Duggar's Lawyer Blasts Reality Star's 'Punitive' Prison Transfer Amid 12-Year Sentence

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19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar was recently transferred to the FTC Oklahoma prison from FMC Fort Worth in Texas — a move his lawyer heavily criticized. The reality star's attorney, Beau Brindley, told TMZ on Monday, June 29, that the transfer was simply "punitive."

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Josh Duggar Was Arrested in 2021 for Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material

Source: @joshduggar/X Josh Duggar was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Duggar, 38, was arrested in April 2021 on charges of receiving and possessing child s------- abuse material. The s-- offender was found guilty in December of that year and was later sentenced to 12 years in prison for his crimes. After his conviction, he was sent to Texas' FCI Seagoville prison before he was quietly moved last month.

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Josh Duggar's Lawyer Alleged Prison Officials Tampered With His Mail

Source: @joshduggar/X Josh Duggar has been transferred to several different prisons recently.

According to Brindley, Duggar's transfer stemmed from correctional officers reportedly violating the rules by opening his legal mail at Seagoville. The TLC alum reportedly brought up the violations at a court hearing, with Seagoville employees stating he was going to be relocated to a different prison. Brindley also alleged the Seagoville officers erased Duggar's list of approved people he's allowed to contact, and therefore, he wasn't allowed to call them anymore.

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Josh Duggar Sent Several Text Messages to His Mom Michelle

Source: @annaduggar/Instagram Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, married in 2008.

FTC Oklahoma is a temporary processing facility for inmates to stay between prison transfers, meaning Josh will likely be moved again to another penitentiary to serve out the remainder of his sentence. Newly exposed text messages Josh sent to his mom, Michelle Duggar, after his trial surfaced last month, with the father-of-seven venting out his frustrations with life behind bars. "[F]amily members continuing to judge and condemn, saying hurtful things is so hard to deal with," Josh wrote to his mother, according to People. He also claimed he received "more compassion and love from strangers" than he did from members of his own family and "close friends" after his conviction.

Source: @joshduggar/X Josh and Anna Duggar share seven kids together.