Jinger Duggar Declares Jailed Brother Josh Needs A 'New Heart,' Reveals Where Estranged Siblings Stand

Jinger Duggar did not mince words when sharing her view on her disgraced brother, Josh Duggar, after he was imprisoned on child porn charges.

In her latest memoir, the 29-year-old candidly noted that her estranged sibling needs a "new heart," further declaring in a new interview, "[As] far as my brother is concerned, I haven’t spoken to him, and I think, I would say, no one is outside of the grace of God and being able to change."