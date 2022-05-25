Josh Duggar Sends Secret Message To Wife Anna After Judge Sentences Him To 12 Years In Prison

"I cried as I read the letter your own father wrote in support of your husband this week. It's no wonder you're struggling to know what to do to protect your own kids … you've obviously never had an example there. That's awful and I'm so sorry for that," the 35-year-old continued. "But my Mom was a fierce protector and so am I."

Later, Amy showed how deeply she feels about the sentencing when she burst into tears during an Instagram interview on Wednesday, May 25, insisting Josh needs to be given the maximum sentence.

"It’s not justice for the children," Amy said tearfully. "There will never be justice for the children. Twenty years isn’t enough."