Josh Duggar Will Not Serve Full 12-Year Sentence

The disgraced reality star is already scheduled to be released from Federal Correctional Institute Seagoville in Texas on August 12, 2032, more than two years before his sentence is up, In Touch reported.

The Counting On alum was arrested last April after Homeland Security raided his Arkansas car dealership and confiscated his computer. He was later found guilty of possessing child abuse material, and in May, Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced Duggar to 151 months in prison, ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine and banned him from unsupervised contact with minors — including his own children.

