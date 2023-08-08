Josh Duggar's Appeal for New Trial Denied, Disgraced Reality Star's Pornography Conviction Upheld

Josh Duggar will not get a new trial, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday, August 7.

The reality star, who was convicted in 2021 of downloading child sexual abuse images, had asked the Eighth Court of Appeals to give him a do-over in court. However, they shot the request down.

“The right to present a complete defense does not trump a district court’s discretion to keep out confusing or misleading evidence, even if it would be helpful to the defense,” the appeals court ruled.