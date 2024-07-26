Josh Hall Emerges After Shocking Christina Haack Split as He Hangs Out With Candace Owens and Amber Rose: Photo

After the divorce was announced, Haack took to her Instagram Story to share a statement about the split. “Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch’ … Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be,” Haack wrote.

Hall claimed she worked her “a-- off to build this life for myself and my children,” going on to say that “anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’”