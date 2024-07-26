OK Magazine
Josh Hall Emerges After Shocking Christina Haack Split as He Hangs Out With Candace Owens and Amber Rose: Photo

Picture of Josh Hall, Candace Owens and Amber Rose.
Source: @unbrokenjosh/Instagram

Josh Hall shared he hung out with Candace Owens and Amber Rose.

By:

Jul. 26 2024, Published 6:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Josh Hall seems to be leaning on an unsuspecting pair of pals to help him move on amid his divorce from Christina Haack, which was filed in court on July 15.

The reality star was shockingly spotted with conservative figurehead Candace Owens and recent Republican National Convention celebrity speaker Amber Rose.

matts square template
Source: @unbrokenjosh/Instagram

Christina Haack and Josh Hall are divorcing.

“A Nashville time with my friends,” Hall captioned an Instagram Story with the three friends looking mighty chummy with arms around one another. In the photo, Rose donned a sports jersey with the term “white chocolate” on it, Owens rocked a Morgan Wallen — the country singer who was involved in a scandal for using the N-word on video — tour T-shirt. Meanwhile, Hall wore a black tee with a backwards baseball cap.

Hall also told followers in the post to “peep the podcast,” meaning an episode is likely coming down the line.

matts square template
Source: @unbrokenjosh/Instagram

Christina Haack accused Josh Hall of moving $35K from her bank account to his own.

After the divorce was announced, Haack took to her Instagram Story to share a statement about the split. “Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch’ … Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be,” Haack wrote.

Hall claimed she worked her “a-- off to build this life for myself and my children,” going on to say that “anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’”

MORE ON:
Christina Anstead
matts square template
Source: @unbrokenjosh/Instagram

Christina Haack and Josh Hall were married almost three years.

She also revealed there was definitely a “breaking point,” as “divorces do not happen overnight.”

As for Hall, People spoke to sources who noted he was “shocked at how things unfolded” and “never expected his marriage would end how it did.”

Their insiders also claimed Hall was “sad” but was “optimistic” about his future.

In the divorce documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, it has been revealed that Haack accused Hall of taking $35K from an account she had that was used for “separate property rental income” and putting it into his own bank account.

matts square template
Source: MEGA

Christina Haack and Josh Hall have both appeared on HGTV's 'Flip or Flop.'

“I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties,” Haack wrote in the documents.

“Quite frankly,” she added, “I am shocked and concerned by the fact that he has diverted over $35,000 of my separate property money to his separate account.”

