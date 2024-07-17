Amber Rose Is 'Struggling' to Fit in With Her Friends After She Declared She's Voting for Donald Trump, Candace Owens Claims
Amber Rose seems to be at a crossroads after she declared her support for Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election.
“I have had a conversation with her, and I sensed very much — I’m a gut player — that she’s very genuine,” Candace Owens, who is a staunch Trump supporter, said on the latest episode of her podcast. “She’s very much struggling right now because of this horrible limbo of realizing your friends on the left don’t want you anymore because god forbid you wear a MAGA hat, but then your potential friends on the right are crawling through your pages and saying, ‘Ha, ha, ha.’”
Owens went on to praise Rose, who recently spoke at the Republican National Convention in mid-July, for speaking out during this time.
“Her speech was a highlight of the evening,” she said. “[Conservatives are asking], ‘Who is this speaking to and what does this signify?’ Actually, [her speech] spoke to a lot of people."
However, some people bashed Rose for her speech.
"The RNC gives a primetime speaking slot to a pro-abortion feminist and self-proclaimed s--- with a face tattoo whose only claim to fame is having s-- with rappers," tweeted right-wing writer Matt Walsh. "Truly an embarrassment. Not a single voter will be mobilized by this person."
"Amber Rose standing there looking as stupid as that tattoo on her forehead," another person said, while another stated, "Amber Rose is speaking at the Republican Convention. Please don't share this post she made calling Trump a sexual predator."
On May 21, she posted a photo of herself alongside Donald and his wife, Melania Trump. "Trump 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸," she captioned the photo via Instagram.
She later detailed why she feels Donald should be president.
"Is Donald Trump not for women's rights issues? He's trying to make America great again that's for women too, right?" she asked during an interview.
“Does him getting convicted change the way you view him?” the interviewer shot back, referring to how Donald was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial on Thursday, May 30.
“Nope, not at all. I will still vote for Donald Trump,” Rose said, adding that his hush money trial has only "helped him."
"I think people see the injustice in what happened and they wanna vote for him more than ever,” she added. "I think we just did our research. We're not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years, I've been brainwashed, and I'm not anymore."
While on Lara Trump's podcast, she also continued to gush over Donald.
"For me, Donald Trump is the epitome of an Alpha Male. He's there to protect, to provide, make sure the citizens of the U.S. are in a good economy, protecting us. I feel protected by Donald Trump. That's why I wanted to come out and publicly endorse him. I just feel safe," she said.