Darius Rucker Defends Morgan Wallen for Using a Racial Slur: 'He's Become a Better Person'

“I think Morgan’s become a better person since that,” Rucker, 58, told Rolling Stone. “I’ve known Morgan a long time. Since all that happened Morgan’s tried to really better himself and become a better person and see the world in a much better, better way.”

“You know, he’s not forgiven. He’s still not out for CMAs and ACMs,” the Hootie and the Blowfish frontman added. “They can say what they want, but the fact that Morgan Wallen is not up for entertainer of the year and those things is crazy. No one’s selling more tickets than Morgan.”