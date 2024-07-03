Darius Rucker Defends Morgan Wallen for Using a Racial Slur: 'He's Become a Better Person'
Darius Rucker is all about giving second chances.
While talking about Morgan Wallen, who was caught on video using the N-word in 2021, Rucker said he should be forgiven after all these years.
“I think Morgan’s become a better person since that,” Rucker, 58, told Rolling Stone. “I’ve known Morgan a long time. Since all that happened Morgan’s tried to really better himself and become a better person and see the world in a much better, better way.”
“You know, he’s not forgiven. He’s still not out for CMAs and ACMs,” the Hootie and the Blowfish frontman added. “They can say what they want, but the fact that Morgan Wallen is not up for entertainer of the year and those things is crazy. No one’s selling more tickets than Morgan.”
Wallen, 31, previously apologized for his remarks, stating: “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”
However, Wallen is used to controversy, as he was arrested in Nashville, Tenn., earlier this year.
As OK! previously reported, the country star was arrested on Sunday, April 7, once officers noticed a chair falling off of the roof of the Chief's bar. According to authorities, surveillance footage captured the singer "lunging an object over the roof."
Shortly after the incident, rumors spread that Wallen's ex-fiancée, KT Smith, getting married caused his outburst, but she quickly denied that Wallen's behavior was linked to her new marriage to Luke Scornavacco.
"Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline, I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement," Smith, who shares 3-year-old son Indigo with Wallen, said in a statement. "I cannot speak on Morgan's behalf, but I do pray the very best for him."
"Praying that this was just a slip-up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior," she continued.
A few weeks later, he released a statement on social media.
"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," Wallen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, April 19. "I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."
"I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe," he added.