'Counting On' Alum Joy-Anna Duggar Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3
Adding to the family! Joy-Anna Duggar (neé Duggar) announced she is pregnant with baby number three.
The 24-year-old took to Instagram to share the exciting news alongside a series of adorable family photos following weeks of speculation from curious fans.
"Baby #3 is on the way!" Joy-Anna captioned a photo of herself and her husband, Austin, who gave her a sweet smooch on the cheek. The Counting On alum was all smiles in the tender snapshot as she held the newest little one's ultrasound.
JILL DUGGAR REVEALS SHE SUFFERED A HEARTBREAKING MISCARRIAGE AFTER FINDING OUT SHE WAS PREGNANT WITH THIRD CHILD: 'WE LOVE & MISS YOU'
In the second picture, the couple were joined by their two children. This time, their daughter, Evelyn Mae, 2, proudly held the ultrasound picture of her baby brother or sister, while Gideon, 4, held his mom's hand and cheesed for the camera.
Other members of the bustling Duggar family flocked to the comments to congratulate the young couple on their happy news.
JOY-ANNA DUGGAR & HUSBAND AUSTIN FORSYTH BREAK SILENCE ON BROTHER JOSH DUGGAR'S CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST: THE ACCUSATIONS 'SADDEN US TO OUR CORE'
"Stunning photos! So happy for y’all!" Jessa replied, while Jill wrote "Aaaah!! Congrats guys! Couldn’t be more excited for y’all!!" The reality star's cousin Amy King also chimed in with her own congratulations for the growing family.
Joy-Anna and Austin tied the knot in 2017 after announcing their courtship in November 2016, but sparked rumors of an accidental pregnancy after they inexplicably bumped up their wedding date from October to May. They said "I do" on May 26, 2017, and almost exactly nine months later, Joy-Anna gave birth to their first son.
That wasn't the last time the duo would spark controversy. Early last month, they came under fire after fans slammed Austin for visibly carrying a handgun while on a family hike in the woods.
"Why did he take [a] gun hiking? What was he expecting to see on this hike?" one fan noted. A second added, "He looks like a hitchhiker about to take someone hostage."