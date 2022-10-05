'Counting On' Alum Joy-Anna Duggar Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

"Baby #3 is on the way!" Joy-Anna captioned a photo of herself and her husband, Austin, who gave her a sweet smooch on the cheek. The Counting On alum was all smiles in the tender snapshot as she held the newest little one's ultrasound.

In the second picture, the couple were joined by their two children. This time, their daughter, Evelyn Mae, 2, proudly held the ultrasound picture of her baby brother or sister, while Gideon, 4, held his mom's hand and cheesed for the camera.