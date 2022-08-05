The View's Joy Behar Candidly Compares New Conservative Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin To Meghan McCain

As for what advice Behar would give the ladies, the veteran TV star offered, "This show is a volleyball game, it's not a golf game. If you know to hit the ball and wait for it to come back to you, you'll be fine. That's the only advice I ever give anybody."

From the sound of it, Griffin already seems ready to take the ladies in a game, as she teased of her presence, "It's going to get sporty, it's going to get feisty." However, the controversial new host maintained she will be respectfully conversing with her fellow hosts rather than take aim at their jugulars — which fans have seen happen in the past.