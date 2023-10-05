Joy Behar, 80, Shocks 'The View' Panel With Raunchy Comment About Her G-Spot
Joy Behar dropped a bombshell!
On the Thursday, October 5, episode of The View, the hosts discussed actress Rachel Bilson's comment about how she would find it "weird" if a single man in his 40s only slept with four women.
Behar began the conversation, saying that sex is about “quality,” not quantity, while Whoopi Goldberg added that she found The O.C. alum’s remark “very odd.”
The 80-year-old claimed it would not bother her if her partner had only slept with four women, stating, “If one out of the four can locate my G-spot, I'm all in! I don't need thousands, get me one good one!”
In response to the comment, the live studio began to laugh, to which Goldberg joked, “That scares me! If you don't know where that G-spot is by now...”
“I know where it is! I'm going to form a search party soon for them to find it!” insisted Behar, who has been married to Steve Janowitz since 2011.
The Sister Act alum added, “But what makes you think that you don't ever have to tell... listen, not that I want to give you all this information, but you have to teach people what you want and where things are. They don't know if you don't tell them!”
“That's why she doesn't like the four. She figures he doesn't have enough experience,” Behar replied, referencing back to Bilson’s original comment.
Whoopi chimed in: “She is assuming that she knows anything about the four, she doesn't!”
Added Sunny Hostin, 54, “I don't want to know anything about ex-sexual partners, I've never asked my husband that. But I only wanna know if you have the herp or the clap or something like that. Then I want to know who gave you the herp or the clap because I don't want that, but that's it, there's no need to know.”
- Loni Love Reveals She Doesn't Sleep In The Same Bed As Boyfriend James Welsh
- 'Our Relationship Has Always Been Amazing': Suzanne Somers Spills She & Alan Hamel Had Sex 'Three Times' Before Noon
- Howie Mandel Hopes to Find a 'Really Lucky' Guy for Newly Single Sofía Vergara After Split From Joe Manganiello
Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, interjected: “I also think if you're in a happy, stable relationship and you're overly consumed with your partner's past, that's a red flag in itself. Like if they're invested in you, then it doesn't really matter.”
“And by the way, can we also be done with the s--- shaming women if they've had more than one partner! I hate it! I am a conservative Christian but I also dated through my thirties,” Griffin continued. “Even if you're in long-term, committed relationships and you just haven't found the right person, there's gonna be a history there and that's okay.”
“I haven't dated in 27 years, do men ask women how many partners they've had?” Hostin asked the group.
“I don't know, nobody I know has ever done that,” Goldberg said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“That was my thought, but to be clear, I'm not like Magic Johnson over here! I'm just saying I dated people before my husband!” Griffin clarified.