Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Rachel Bilson's 'Odd' Comments About a Man's Sexual History: 'Why Is It Your Business?'

"I’m sorry, I think it’s very odd that you’re concerned that he’s had sexual partners — any sexual partners," Goldberg told the crowd and her costars. "Why is it your business?"

"Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexual partners. That’s how it was. Men could go and do whatever they wanted to do, and women were not supposed to," the mom-of-one, 67, shared. "Now, that has been shifting, and young women have been b------- about, you know, ‘Why are you telling me what I should be [doing?]’ Now, it’s happening [the opposite way] and you’re mad. I don’t understand."