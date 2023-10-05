OK Magazine
Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Rachel Bilson's 'Odd' Comments About a Man's Sexual History: 'Why Is It Your Business?'

By:

Oct. 5 2023, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg thinks Rachel Bilson is being a little too judgmental.

On the Thursday, October 5, episode of The View, the co-hosts discussed how on the actress' podcast, she confessed to thinking it's a "little weird" if men in their 40s only had a handful of sexual partners.

On the October 5 episode of 'The View,' Whoopi Goldberg slammed Rachel Bilson for her recent remarks.

"I’m sorry, I think it’s very odd that you’re concerned that he’s had sexual partners — any sexual partners," Goldberg told the crowd and her costars. "Why is it your business?"

"Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexual partners. That’s how it was. Men could go and do whatever they wanted to do, and women were not supposed to," the mom-of-one, 67, shared. "Now, that has been shifting, and young women have been b------- about, you know, ‘Why are you telling me what I should be [doing?]’ Now, it’s happening [the opposite way] and you’re mad. I don’t understand."

The actress made questionable comments about a man's sexual history.

“If he’s happy with you and you’re having a good time, why are you b-------?” she questioned.

Joy Behar, 80, chimed in and quipped, "If just one out of the four could locate my G-spot, I'm all in. I don't need thousands of them. Get me one good one. Right, ladies?"

Bilson has yet to respond to Goldberg's backlash.

Goldberg felt Bilson's confession was 'very odd.'

When The O.C. alum, 42, made the comment, she acknowledged it wasn't actually "fair" for her to do so.

"If it's really low, at this day and age, you'd be like, 'It's a little weird.' This is going to sound so judgmental, but if a dude's, like, in his 40s and he's slept with like, four women ..." she said. "But it all depends. Maybe he's been in, like, decade[-long] relationships."

The mom-of-one talks about may TMI topics on her podcast.

The brunette beauty has candidly discussed her love life on the podcast and TMI details about her intimate experiences, recently admitting she didn't climax from intercourse until she was 38.

"And then it finally happened, and it was like, 'OK, the floodgates have opened,'” she said. "People put that kind of o----- on a pedestal because it’s so much harder to achieve. Mostly it was about me and my body and being comfortable and figuring out position. … It’s [about] learning your body."

The star explained she's perfectly comfortable discussing every topic under the sun.

"I'm 40 years old. Like, the things that my friends and I talk about shouldn't be taboo, you know? It should feel like a safe space to be open, because so many people go through similar things," Bilson explained. "And what's better than to have a support system, or feel like you're being heard and having a space to do so?"

"And for me, it just felt like the timing was right. I think people are craving authenticity," the TV star said of why she launched her podcast. "We're coming through this pandemic and everything else. ... I've relied on my friends more than anything, and we just wanted to be able to talk freely."

