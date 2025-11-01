or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > joy behar
OK LogoPolitics

Joy Behar Calls Out Jake Tapper Over Donald Trump Hypocrisy: 'Why the Silence?'

joy behar calls out jake tapper
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar blasted Jake Tapper for ignoring Donald Trump’s mental fitness on 'The View.'

Profile Image

Nov. 1 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar, co-host of The View, didn't hold back while criticizing former President Donald Trump and CNN's Jake Tapper for his perceived failure to address Trump's mental fitness.

During the Wednesday, October 29, episode, Behar confronted the media's handling of Trump’s recent comments regarding a cognitive test he described as "very hard." At 79, Trump claimed he aced "aptitude tests" and even underwent an MRI at Walter Reed Medical Center, prompting Behar to question Tapper’s approach to Trump's cognitive state.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Joy Behar slammed Jake Tapper for ignoring Donald Trump’s mental fitness.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar slammed Jake Tapper for ignoring Donald Trump’s mental fitness.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“I'd like to know why Jake Tapper, who wrote an entire book about [Joe] Biden's cognitive abilities, and says nothing and writes nothing about this guy,” Behar stated emphatically from the "Hot Topics" table.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The host questioned why Jake Tapper wrote about Joe Biden’s decline but not Donald Trump’s.
Source: MEGA

The host questioned why Jake Tapper wrote about Joe Biden’s decline but not Donald Trump’s.

Article continues below advertisement

While a CNN spokesperson declined to comment on Behar's remarks, Tapper has previously discussed speculation surrounding Trump’s health with Dr. Sanjay Gupta on air.

Behar's comments refer to a book Tapper co-authored titled Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, released in May.

The book scrutinizes allegations of a cover-up concerning Biden's mental acuity leading up to the 2024 presidential election. Biden’s decline was a hot topic after he dropped out of the race, following criticism from high-profile figures, including George Clooney, who publicly questioned Biden's fitness for office.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Joy Behar’s comments come during a heated segment on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar’s comments come during a heated segment on 'The View.'

MORE ON:
joy behar

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Clooney’s op-ed in The New York Times angered Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, who voiced their discontent on the program.

“George Clooney wrote an op-ed piece in the New York Times claiming that after he saw Biden's condition at the recent fundraiser, he doesn't think he's up for the gig. George Clooney? Couldn't he tell him that in person, for God's sakes?” Goldberg exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

On the same episode, Sunny Hostin remarked about Trump’s cognitive test findings, stating, “By the way, they say that toddlers have passed this with a perfect score, so I don't think it's something he should brag about."

Sara Haines chimed in, noting that “the scientist who designed it said this is in no way an indication of IQ, because it's a cognitive ability test. So it kind of tells you his cognitive abilities — that he screwed that up.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The discussion also touched on Donald Trump’s 'very hard' cognitive test claims.
Source: MEGA

The discussion also touched on Donald Trump’s 'very hard' cognitive test claims.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @AOC/X

Trump didn't stop at discussing cognitive tests; he also lashed out at Congresswomen Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, labeling them "low IQ" people, a claim they have disputed.

Ocasio-Cortez responded wryly on X, asking, “Out of curiosity, did those doctors ask you to draw a clock, by any chance? Was that part hard for you, too? Asking for 340 million people."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.