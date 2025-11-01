Joy Behar Calls Out Jake Tapper Over Donald Trump Hypocrisy: 'Why the Silence?'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Joy Behar slammed Jake Tapper for ignoring Donald Trump’s mental fitness.

Article continues below advertisement

“I'd like to know why Jake Tapper, who wrote an entire book about [Joe] Biden's cognitive abilities, and says nothing and writes nothing about this guy,” Behar stated emphatically from the "Hot Topics" table.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The host questioned why Jake Tapper wrote about Joe Biden’s decline but not Donald Trump’s.

Article continues below advertisement

While a CNN spokesperson declined to comment on Behar's remarks, Tapper has previously discussed speculation surrounding Trump’s health with Dr. Sanjay Gupta on air. Behar's comments refer to a book Tapper co-authored titled Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, released in May. The book scrutinizes allegations of a cover-up concerning Biden's mental acuity leading up to the 2024 presidential election. Biden’s decline was a hot topic after he dropped out of the race, following criticism from high-profile figures, including George Clooney, who publicly questioned Biden's fitness for office.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Joy Behar’s comments come during a heated segment on 'The View.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Clooney’s op-ed in The New York Times angered Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, who voiced their discontent on the program. “George Clooney wrote an op-ed piece in the New York Times claiming that after he saw Biden's condition at the recent fundraiser, he doesn't think he's up for the gig. George Clooney? Couldn't he tell him that in person, for God's sakes?” Goldberg exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

On the same episode, Sunny Hostin remarked about Trump’s cognitive test findings, stating, “By the way, they say that toddlers have passed this with a perfect score, so I don't think it's something he should brag about." Sara Haines chimed in, noting that “the scientist who designed it said this is in no way an indication of IQ, because it's a cognitive ability test. So it kind of tells you his cognitive abilities — that he screwed that up.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The discussion also touched on Donald Trump’s 'very hard' cognitive test claims.

Article continues below advertisement

Hello Mr. President!



Out of curiosity, did those doctors ask you to draw a clock by any chance? Was that part hard for you, too?



Asking for 340 million people. https://t.co/afaYP47knh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2025 Source: @AOC/X