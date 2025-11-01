Joy Behar Calls Out Jake Tapper Over Donald Trump Hypocrisy: 'Why the Silence?'
Joy Behar, co-host of The View, didn't hold back while criticizing former President Donald Trump and CNN's Jake Tapper for his perceived failure to address Trump's mental fitness.
During the Wednesday, October 29, episode, Behar confronted the media's handling of Trump’s recent comments regarding a cognitive test he described as "very hard." At 79, Trump claimed he aced "aptitude tests" and even underwent an MRI at Walter Reed Medical Center, prompting Behar to question Tapper’s approach to Trump's cognitive state.
“I'd like to know why Jake Tapper, who wrote an entire book about [Joe] Biden's cognitive abilities, and says nothing and writes nothing about this guy,” Behar stated emphatically from the "Hot Topics" table.
While a CNN spokesperson declined to comment on Behar's remarks, Tapper has previously discussed speculation surrounding Trump’s health with Dr. Sanjay Gupta on air.
Behar's comments refer to a book Tapper co-authored titled Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, released in May.
The book scrutinizes allegations of a cover-up concerning Biden's mental acuity leading up to the 2024 presidential election. Biden’s decline was a hot topic after he dropped out of the race, following criticism from high-profile figures, including George Clooney, who publicly questioned Biden's fitness for office.
Clooney’s op-ed in The New York Times angered Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, who voiced their discontent on the program.
“George Clooney wrote an op-ed piece in the New York Times claiming that after he saw Biden's condition at the recent fundraiser, he doesn't think he's up for the gig. George Clooney? Couldn't he tell him that in person, for God's sakes?” Goldberg exclaimed.
On the same episode, Sunny Hostin remarked about Trump’s cognitive test findings, stating, “By the way, they say that toddlers have passed this with a perfect score, so I don't think it's something he should brag about."
Sara Haines chimed in, noting that “the scientist who designed it said this is in no way an indication of IQ, because it's a cognitive ability test. So it kind of tells you his cognitive abilities — that he screwed that up.”
Trump didn't stop at discussing cognitive tests; he also lashed out at Congresswomen Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, labeling them "low IQ" people, a claim they have disputed.
Ocasio-Cortez responded wryly on X, asking, “Out of curiosity, did those doctors ask you to draw a clock, by any chance? Was that part hard for you, too? Asking for 340 million people."