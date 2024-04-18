Dismissed Juror From Donald Trump Trial Jokes Ex-Prez 'Looks Less Orange' in Person
Judge Juan Merchan dismissed another potential juror after she admitted that she could not be impartial in Donald Trump's ongoing hush money trial.
On Thursday, April 18, the woman — known only as "Kat" — gave her first impression of the embattled ex-prez while speaking with MSNBC journalist Yasmin Vossoughian.
"You know, he looked less orange," Kat quipped. "Definitely. Like more yellowish. Like yellow."
"Nothing else than that," she added. "He doesn’t look angry. I think he looks bored like he wants this to finish and go do his stuff."
As OK! previously reported, in March 2023, a grand jury voted to indict Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal before the 2016 election.
The payments were believed to be made to keep the adult film star and the former Playboy Playmate from publicly speaking out about their alleged sexual encounters with Trump back in 2006.
The jury selection process for the trial began on Monday, April 15. However, more than 50 people from the first group of 96 prospective jurors were dismissed — many because they claimed they could not be impartial.
On Tuesday, April 16, Judge Merchan gave the controversial ex-POTUS a stern warning for commenting on a potential juror.
It was reported at the time that Trump was heard "saying something and gesturing in the direction of the juror leaving the room, that prompted the judge to raise his voice."
"Your client was audibly uttering something. I won’t tolerate that," Judge Merchan replied, according to social media posts from journalists on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I will not have any jurors intimidated in this courtroom. I want to make that crystal clear."
Throughout the court proceedings, Trump has taken to his Truth Social platform to insist the case is nothing more than an attempt by the Biden administration and other Democrats to interfere with his campaign for the 2024 election.
"Every one of the many Fake Cases that are perpetuated by the White House in order to help the Worst President in History, by far, get Re-Elected, are UNJUST SCAMS," he wrote earlier this week. "We won’t let that happen, but we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"