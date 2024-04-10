Donald Trump Unleashes on 'Corrupt and Incompetent' Joe Biden: 'He's a Criminal!'

Trump concluded by claiming he will make the U.S. a better place if he's elected again.

"I predict that November 5, it’s all gonna turn around. We’re gonna get our country back. This incompetent man that’s president, he’s a terrible person, he’s a terrible president, he’s a Manchurian candidate if you look at him. Because he gets money from everybody, he’s a Manchurian candidate. I predict that Biden is gonna be gone in six months now, that’s all we have. But six months is a long time because the damage he can do in six months, he’s done more damage than the ten worst president in the history of our country. There has never been anybody that’s damaged our country like Crooked Joe Biden. So, I predict November 5, the most important day in the history of our country. And it’s going to be Christian Visibility Day, Christian Visibility Day. Christians are going to come out and they’re going to vote like never before. Thank you," he stated.