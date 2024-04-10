Donald Trump Unleashes on 'Corrupt and Incompetent' Joe Biden: 'He's a Criminal!'
Donald Trump went on a long rant about President Joe Biden at an airport in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 10.
After a reporter asked about Trump, 77, leading in the polls over Biden, 81, he couldn't help but let loose about his true feelings about the president.
“There’s no way that a man like this [Biden] should be even allowed in government. As far as I’m concerned, he’s a criminal. And what he’s doing with this weaponry of the Justice Department,” the businessman began. “Every single trial that you read about and that you report about, and generally fairly, every one of these trials is run by the DOJ and the White House. Every single one.”
He continued, "I don’t think the people are going to stand for it, I’m sure the people aren’t going to stand for it. These people have weaponized government, they’ve weaponized the Justice Department. They’ve done something that nobody has ever done before in this country. It’s done a lot in third world countries, in banana republics — never in this country. And so far, based on the polls that came out today and over the last fairly long period of time, if you look back over the last four or five months, I’m leading every single poll — and I’m leading them by a lot. We are a nation in decline. Biden is the worst president in the history of our country."
Trump then claimed Biden isn't all mentally there despite him taking several tests.
"He’s corrupt and he’s incompetent. He can’t put two sentences together, and I think we’re going to have a tremendous victory. I predict that November 5 will go down as the most important day in the history of our country, that’s Election day. It’s going to be the most important day and moment in the history of our country. We’re going to close up our borders, and we’re taking all of the criminals out, because many of the people that came in, they came from jails, they came from insane asylums and mental institutions. Many terrorists, many drug dealers at the highest level, they’re all coming into our country," Trump fumed.
- 'SO UNFAIR!': Former President Donald Trump Complains About Potential Prison Sentence During Crazy Rant
- 'He's Going to Get Convicted': Megyn Kelly Says the Jury Will 'Hate' Donald Trump Ahead of Hush Money Trial
- 'He Will Be Convicted': Donald Trump Has Little Chance in New York Criminal Case, Says Fraudster Michael Avenatti
Trump concluded by claiming he will make the U.S. a better place if he's elected again.
"I predict that November 5, it’s all gonna turn around. We’re gonna get our country back. This incompetent man that’s president, he’s a terrible person, he’s a terrible president, he’s a Manchurian candidate if you look at him. Because he gets money from everybody, he’s a Manchurian candidate. I predict that Biden is gonna be gone in six months now, that’s all we have. But six months is a long time because the damage he can do in six months, he’s done more damage than the ten worst president in the history of our country. There has never been anybody that’s damaged our country like Crooked Joe Biden. So, I predict November 5, the most important day in the history of our country. And it’s going to be Christian Visibility Day, Christian Visibility Day. Christians are going to come out and they’re going to vote like never before. Thank you," he stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This is hardly the first time Trump has gone on a tangent about Biden. As OK! previously reported, Trump claimed Biden "soiled" himself while he was in the White House.
Biden snapped back at all the insults hurled at him. When asked, what "constitutes the primary threat to freedom and democracy at home?" he replied, "Donald Trump. Seriously."