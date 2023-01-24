Joy Behar Quips She 'Must Have Mommy Issues' Since She's Always Been Attracted To 'Younger' Men
No topic is off the table on The View! On a recent episode, the ladies were discussing dating when cohost Sara Haines confessed she used to "actively" seek out "older men because "they were the only thing that attracted me."
Her reveal prompted Joy Behar to quip, "I must have mommy issues then because all of my boyfriends have always been younger."
The famous red-head, 80, has been married to Steve Janowitz since 2011, but that hasn't prevented her from making wacky comments about her sex life. In fact, the star recently joked she was having trysts with ghosts after the show discussed the real story of a woman who claimed she was haunted by "sexual ghosts."
"So let me just set the record straight, OK? It’s all true. It’s all true. It’s all true. I have had sex with ghosts," Behar told her colleagues. "I just thought Casper was not a generous lover. The ménage à trois, it was almost like having sex with myself."
In 2019, the mom-of-one shocked viewers when she got candid about her actual sex life, declaring she's perfected the routine after "two husbands" and countless boyfriends.
"If you want to have a great sex life, and you’re married a long time and you’re really sick of each other. Totally empty stomach, martini in the afternoon, at a hotel. Or a motel, even sleazier," she insisted. "No food. Because you want that booze to go right to your head and other places. Because we’re not always in the mood when they are. But this will put you right in the zone."
When Behar's not shocking people with her words, she's often fighting with them, as seen dozens of time on the ABC show.
Aside from arguing with her costars, she's also been forced to apologize for the things she's said, her most recent regret coming in November 2022 after incorrectly stating that the Christian group Amy Coney Barrett is affiliated with, People of Praise, was a hate group.
"It was inaccurate," she acknowledged the next day on-air. "I have to say, you know, sorry about that."