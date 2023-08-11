OK Magazine
Joy Behar Refused to Film 'The View' With 'Jersey Shore' Cast as Snooki Labels Her the 'Rudest' Celebrity' She's Ever Met

By:

Aug. 11 2023, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Joy Behar allegedly opted out of filming the Jersey Shore cast’s guest appearance on The View, which likely didn't bother Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who recently called her the "rudest celebrity" she’s met since rising to fame on the hit MTV reality series back in 2009.

According to Polizzi’s makeup artist, Joey Camasta, Behar "chose not to be in the segment and was hiding the whole time" during the Tuesday, August 1, episode of the show.

Polizzi and the 80-year-old’s rumored bad blood notably traces back more than a decade, as Behar called the entire cast "stupid," claiming viewers of the iconic reality series were "laughing at them, not with them."

In addition, according to the Snooki & JWoww star, there was a situation that went down in the bathroom during a previous interaction in 2010.

"So then this time when we went back, she famously was not in the segment, so she stayed away," Camasta — who also co-hosts the "It’s Happening" podcast with Polizzi — revealed during an interview with a news publication on Wednesday, August 9.

"She didn’t want to be involved in that segment, apparently," explained Camasta, who had been standing "off to the side" during the cast’s live appearance on The View.

Though Camasta seemed to think Behar’s absence from the segment was personal, a source close to production insisted "there is no truth to" the internet personality’s claims.

"It was a production decision to have three of the five co-hosts in the segment to make space for their seven cast members so everyone gets a chance to talk," the insider said of why only panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines participated in the interview.

Regardless, Polizzi still seemed to hold a grudge against the comedian, as she was quick to shout "Joy Behar!" when Andy Cohen asked her to reveal the "rudest celebrity" she’s met throughout her time in the spotlight.

"Joy was so mean to me," Polizzi confessed during the Thursday, August 3, episode of Watch What Happens Live, which aired just two days after her The View appearance.

"She cornered me in the bathroom! And said, 'You’re not Italian!'" the 35-year-old recalled.

In 2010, Behar admitted to telling a Jersey Shore cast member they were "not even Italian," though she didn’t specifically name drop Polizzi.

Source: OK!

Page Six interviewed Camasta and spoke to a source close to The View's production team.

