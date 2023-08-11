Joy Behar Refused to Film 'The View' With 'Jersey Shore' Cast as Snooki Labels Her the 'Rudest' Celebrity' She's Ever Met

Joy Behar allegedly opted out of filming the Jersey Shore cast’s guest appearance on The View, which likely didn't bother Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who recently called her the "rudest celebrity" she’s met since rising to fame on the hit MTV reality series back in 2009.

According to Polizzi’s makeup artist, Joey Camasta, Behar "chose not to be in the segment and was hiding the whole time" during the Tuesday, August 1, episode of the show.