Smackdown! Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Claims Joy Behar 'Cornered' Her in a Bathroom to Tell Her She Was 'Not Italian'
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi did not stay quiet when asked about her rudest Hollywood encounter.
During the Jersey Shore's cast Thursday, August 3, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen pressed the entire group of the iconic 2010's reality show about which celebrities have not been kind to them over the past two decades — and the 35-year-old spilled some pipping hot tea!
"Joy Behar!" Polizzi blurted out about The View star. "Joy was so mean to me. She cornered me in the bathroom and said, 'You're not Italian!' I said, 'OK, ma'am.'"
Those weren't the only celebrities who threw shade at the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars. According to Sami "Sweetheart" Giancola and Deena Cortese, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively were not very nice to them during a run-in. "I love Ryan Reynolds. I truly love Ryan Reynolds still, and I love Blake Lively. He didn't want to be by us, so I was like, Oh my God,'" Cortese admitted, while Giancola added, "Not great."
On the other, the group has had several encounters with some one of the most iconic people in the music industry. "Beyoncé literally stopped her entire crew and was like, 'You know what? I want to take a picture with them.' She kissed all of us. She was amazing," Cortese revealed of Queen B.
As for Behar, her situation with Polizzi would not be the first time she's been slammed for being incredibly off-putting to others. As OK! previously reported, the comedian has been called out for acting rude to her fellow panelists, staff, and even the live audience at the hit ABC talk show.
In 2022, an audience member reportedly asked Behar for a photo after a taping, to which she yelled "No" — but then later caved to the anonymous person's request. However, when others noticed that the 80-year-old was posing with fans, Behar allegedly yelled at the woman, "Look at what you started!"