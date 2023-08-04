Smackdown! Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Claims Joy Behar 'Cornered' Her in a Bathroom to Tell Her She Was 'Not Italian'

"Joy Behar!" Polizzi blurted out about The View star. "Joy was so mean to me. She cornered me in the bathroom and said, 'You're not Italian!' I said, 'OK, ma'am.'"

Those weren't the only celebrities who threw shade at the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars. According to Sami "Sweetheart" Giancola and Deena Cortese, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively were not very nice to them during a run-in. "I love Ryan Reynolds. I truly love Ryan Reynolds still, and I love Blake Lively. He didn't want to be by us, so I was like, Oh my God,'" Cortese admitted, while Giancola added, "Not great."