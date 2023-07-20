Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Body Positivity Message Wins Praise After Struggling With Her Weight: 'I Know I'm Beautiful'
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi took some time to teach her followers about body positivity.
On Wednesday, July 19, the Jersey Shore alum uploaded a video to share a message with haters, who often comment about people's changing weight.
"I know it's an issue for a lot of people. Men, women — it's an issue," she began the clip, where she wore a pink sweatshirt and her hair in a half-up, half-down style. "And it's called weight."
"Who are you to call people 'pigs,' and 'fat,' and 'disgusting,' and [say], 'Your body looks terrible?'" she said about internet trolls. "Like, no. This is an education for you. If you think those things, which I'm sure a lot of people have opinions — everyone has an opinion about everybody — you want to judge people's looks, people's bodies?"
Then "do it in the own comfort of you're a-------- mind," she suggested. "Or just like, call somebody. Call you're a**hole friend to gossip about someone's weight."
"Don't comment it on the internet because people are sensitive, especially people that have had eating disorders and trouble with their body and image and they finally are starting to love themselves. And then, 'Oh my God, they gained 5 pounds. You're a fat pig. You're disgusting. You gained weight. Wow, what happened to you?'" she continued her rant.
- Snooki Says Tori Spelling Is 'Doing Everything That She Wants And She's Genuinely Happy' As Divorce Rumors Continue To Swirl
- Happy Birthday Jenni 'JWoww' Farley! Celebrate The 'Jersey Shore' Star's Special Day With Five Of Her Greatest Life Moments: Photos
- Tori Spelling Leaning On Pal Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi As Marriage To Dean McDermott Circles The Drain: She Can Be Her 'Messy Self' With The 'Jersey Shore' Alum
"That's not OK. 'Cause you can put people in a hole again after they finally got out of it. So this video is for everyone out there, stop commenting on people's weight. It doesn't matter. As long as you're a good person and you feel good in your own body. Stop commenting on people's bodies. It's not nice," she passionately added.
The 35-year-old also opened up about her struggle with weight over the years, declaring she loves herself.
"I know that I'm beautiful, I'm amazing, no matter what size I am," Polizzi said.
In response to the advisory video, fans of the reality TV star praised her for her words of wisdom.
"She's so real and genuine," one person penned, while another wrote, "Yes queen!!! Our weight is the least interesting thing about us!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This is why I love you," a third added, while a fourth admitted, "I needed this video."
Many also assured Snooki that her ideas hit home, saying, "Preach."