OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi
OK LogoNEWS

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Body Positivity Message Wins Praise After Struggling With Her Weight: 'I Know I'm Beautiful'

ok split taylor
Source: mega/@snooki/TikTok
By:

Jul. 20 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi took some time to teach her followers about body positivity.

On Wednesday, July 19, the Jersey Shore alum uploaded a video to share a message with haters, who often comment about people's changing weight.

Article continues below advertisement
snooki
Source: @snooki/TikTok

"I know it's an issue for a lot of people. Men, women — it's an issue," she began the clip, where she wore a pink sweatshirt and her hair in a half-up, half-down style. "And it's called weight."

Article continues below advertisement

"Who are you to call people 'pigs,' and 'fat,' and 'disgusting,' and [say], 'Your body looks terrible?'" she said about internet trolls. "Like, no. This is an education for you. If you think those things, which I'm sure a lot of people have opinions — everyone has an opinion about everybody — you want to judge people's looks, people's bodies?"

snooki
Source: @snooki/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

Then "do it in the own comfort of you're a-------- mind," she suggested. "Or just like, call somebody. Call you're a**hole friend to gossip about someone's weight."

"Don't comment it on the internet because people are sensitive, especially people that have had eating disorders and trouble with their body and image and they finally are starting to love themselves. And then, 'Oh my God, they gained 5 pounds. You're a fat pig. You're disgusting. You gained weight. Wow, what happened to you?'" she continued her rant.

MORE ON:
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi

"That's not OK. 'Cause you can put people in a hole again after they finally got out of it. So this video is for everyone out there, stop commenting on people's weight. It doesn't matter. As long as you're a good person and you feel good in your own body. Stop commenting on people's bodies. It's not nice," she passionately added.

Article continues below advertisement
snooki
Source: @snooki/TikTok

The 35-year-old also opened up about her struggle with weight over the years, declaring she loves herself.

"I know that I'm beautiful, I'm amazing, no matter what size I am," Polizzi said.

In response to the advisory video, fans of the reality TV star praised her for her words of wisdom.

"She's so real and genuine," one person penned, while another wrote, "Yes queen!!! Our weight is the least interesting thing about us!"

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"This is why I love you," a third added, while a fourth admitted, "I needed this video."

Many also assured Snooki that her ideas hit home, saying, "Preach."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.