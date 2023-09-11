'Medication' Keeps Joy Behar 'Calm and Collected' During Heated Election Coverage on 'The View'
You mean The View doesn't take over the panelists' every day lives?
During a recent interview, the ladies of the hit ABC talk show revealed how they "remain calm and collected" after they "step away from the Hot Topics table," though Joy Behar's response may have taken the cake.
"Medication," the 80-year-old sternly replied when Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith asked her how she "maintains level-headedness and stays calm [and] collected," especially "as we progress into this election year."
Behar's costars had a bit more elaborate answers on how they keep their cool, as Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sunny Hostin all mutually agreed on the importance of separating their work from their home lives.
"I don’t take this stuff home with me. I really don’t. If I did, I’d go crazy," Navarro admitted, noting, "you can’t hold on to these things past the table. I don’t take things personally."
"We all have lives outside of this. Some of us have children, some of us have husbands, have families, households ... I mean so many responsibilities. This can’t be what you’re holding on to the entire day," the political strategist, 51, concluded.
While Haines always does her best to not let her emotions get the best of her, the 45-year-old confessed, "it’s really hard" finding it "much easier to be grounded at the table."
"It’s harder when you get me at the end of the day. I’m watching a debate or doing something else and all of the sudden I’m screaming at the TV. I don’t even do that in athletic things, things I’m really interested in like a basketball game or tennis, but I was getting really fired up this summer. My husband’s like 'you need to chill out,'" Haines detailed.
As for Farah Griffin, Donald Trump's former aide uses fitness and family as a method to ground herself outside of her emotionally draining job.
"We have to keep our heads clear. I work out every day. That’s like my one thing to keep mental clarity and kind of keep focused and also know when to unplug. This is a job that's so demanding, you [have to] follow so many things that are happening. But at the end of the night, I save a little bit of time for just me, my husband and my puppy and that clears my head," she explained.
When it comes to keeping calm, Hostin learned from the best, noting Behar and Whoopi Goldberg both taught her to "leave everything at the table because you are going to go to work the next day" no matter what.