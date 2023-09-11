'Medication' Keeps Joy Behar 'Calm and Collected' During Heated Election Coverage on 'The View'

As for Farah Griffin, Donald Trump's former aide uses fitness and family as a method to ground herself outside of her emotionally draining job.

"We have to keep our heads clear. I work out every day. That’s like my one thing to keep mental clarity and kind of keep focused and also know when to unplug. This is a job that's so demanding, you [have to] follow so many things that are happening. But at the end of the night, I save a little bit of time for just me, my husband and my puppy and that clears my head," she explained.

When it comes to keeping calm, Hostin learned from the best, noting Behar and Whoopi Goldberg both taught her to "leave everything at the table because you are going to go to work the next day" no matter what.