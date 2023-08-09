Fired CNN Anchor Don Lemon Schmoozing 'The View' Stars in Hopes of Becoming Show's First Male Co-Host: Source
Don Lemon knows it pays to have friends in high places — which is why he's schmoozing the ladies of The View in hopes of becoming the talk show's first male co-host!
The fired CNN star recently held a party for Sunny Hostin's book release and invited her colleagues, and an insider claimed he spent the night "all over Sunny" and Joy Behar since he "wanted to make sure" they knew "he was responsible for every detail of the party."
"Don's pushing himself with ALL of the women on the show," the insider told a news publication, adding he's already pitched the idea to Whoopi Goldberg as well.
However, his past is proving difficult to shake, as the scandal that led to him being ousted from CNN was over ageism and misogyny.
"Don is trying to convince the ladies that all the show needs is a guy's voice, but he's already proven he doesn't play well with others," the insider pointed out. "They're not quite ready to welcome him with open arms — no matter how many parties he throws."
As OK! reported, Lemon, 57, came under fire after declaring Nikki Haley, 51, shouldn't run for president due to her age. "Nikki Haley is not in her prime, sorry," he said on-air. "A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s."
The journalist was off the network for a few days and then issued an apology to the public. "The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it," he expressed. "A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."
After undergoing formal training, Lemon returned to CNN, but in April, the network abruptly announced they had let him go.
While their statement thanked him for his years of work and claimed they simply "parted ways" with the TV star, he had some hostility.
"I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," the anchor wrote on Twitter. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network."
The National Enquirer reported on Lemon's desire to join The View.