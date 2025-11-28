7 of Erika Kirk's Most Candid Admissions on Megyn Kelly's Podcast – Including the Truth Behind Her Viral Intimate Hug With J.D. Vance

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie and Erika Kirk Were Never Afraid of Dying

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Erika Kirk shared shocking revelations in her recent interview with Megyn Kelly.

Erika Kirk poured her heart out two months after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated. Still reeling from Charlie's death, Erika joined Megyn Kelly during the final stop of the latter's podcast tour and discussed a range of topics, including her marriage to the late right-wing political activist. During the November 22 live event, Erika admitted she and her late husband "always knew there were threats." "We always knew that there were people out there that hated us with deep, deep passion of hate. But it didn't scare us. Never; he was never afraid of that. Neither was I," she told the host and the crowd at the Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. "Obviously, we protect our children, you know. We don't show their faces on the internet, so that's very intentional. But I think we lived our life in such a way where, if that was our last day, it was our last day." She praised Charlie's speeches, saying they were "so good" because he "did not know if that was going to be his last speech" and that he was "so intentional about every word." Erika continued, "We always knew there were threats. We always knew that that could be a possibility. But obviously, we never lived in fear of when that day would be." The Turning Point USA co-founder was killed at Utah Valley University on September 10. He was 31.

Erika Kirk and Her Daughter Often Talk About Charlie

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie and Erika Kirk welcomed two children together.

In another emotional part of the interview, Erika spoke candidly about talking with her 3-year-old daughter about Charlie being in heaven. She told Megyn, "I make it really exciting. Tell her, 'Daddy had so much fun today.' Everyone who has written letters and sent gifts to my children, thank you. I tell her, my son, he's only a year and a half, but I tell both of them, 'Daddy is telling all of his friends to send you gifts and letters, and Daddy is orchestrating from heaven to make sure that you always feel so loved.'" "So just, we talk about that at night. And then sometimes I'll say, 'Well, tell me what you think he did in heaven today.' And we just, I just try to make it exciting because it is, heaven's our home," she revealed. "And so I just want her to know that Daddy is having so much fun and building a place for her and our family in heaven."

Erika Kirk Had an 'Emotional Week' as She Marked Her First Birthday After Charlie's Death

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Erika Kirk turned 37 on November 20.

Erika marked her 37th birthday — her first since Charlie's death — on November 20, and she said it had been an "emotional week" for her. "The firsts are always so interesting because the firsts are either like your first date, your first kiss, your first … and then with loss, it's like, the first birthday, the first holiday. But every day is different," she explained.

Erika Kirk Prayed She Was Pregnant With Charlie's Baby After He Was Assassinated

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie and Erika Kirk reportedly wanted to have four children.

According to Erika, she and Charlie wanted to have four children. "And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered. … Both of us were, we were really excited to just expand our family," she admitted. For Charlie's widow, having another child "would be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe."

Erika Kirk Shared 'Signs' From Charlie After His Death

Source: @charliekirk1776/Instagram Charlie Kirk was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University campus on September 10.

When asked if she had received any signs from Charlie after his death, Erika recalled how the lights would start to flicker when she first started dating him. "So our whole dating and whole marriage, anytime we'd be in a room and a light started to flicker, he would just look at me and wink. It was like our little thing. It's a total frequency thing," she stressed. Then, on the night of Charlie's death, the bathroom light in her hotel room reportedly began flickering like a "strobe light." She pointed out, "A part of me couldn't sleep because it was a strobe light. The other part of me couldn't sleep because of how just my world has just crumbled. And the other part of me couldn't sleep because I was like, 'Baby, I feel you. I know you're here.'"

How Erika Kirk Would Feel If She Could Speak to Charlie's Accused Killer

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk's accused shooter, Tyler Robinson, was arrested after a two-day manhunt.

During Charlie's funeral service, Erika said she forgives "that young man" — referring to the accused shooter, Tyler Robinson. "The answer to hate is not hate. The answer, we know from the Gospel, is love. It's always love," she continued. Her statement echoed what she shared with Megyn during the interview, noting she would not feel "sympathy" or "anger" if she could speak to Tyler. "Anything that I could ever wish upon him or that family would pale in comparison of the justice of God. And so I would look at them almost like, 'I'm so glad I'm not you. … And I pray that, you know, you figure out a way to be right with the Lord,'" she added.

The Truth Behind Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance's Viral Hug

