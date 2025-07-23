or
'They Killed Their Parents': Judge Judy Doesn't Think the Menendez Brothers Should 'Get Another Chance'

Judge Judy thinks Erik and Lyle Menendez should stay in prison.

July 23 2025, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Judy has a hot take about the Menendez brothers.

Knowing her opinion seems to be an unpopular one, famed former family court Judge Judy Sheindlin dished her thoughts about Erik and Lyle Menendez's upcoming resentencing hearing in a new interview published Tuesday, July 22.

The Menendez brothers could be released from prison as early as next month after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic formally recommended the siblings' sentences be reduced from life in prison without the possibility of parole to 50 years to life. The lessened sentences would allow Erik and Lyle to be eligible for parole immediately due to the duo's good behavior throughout their time behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Judy Disagrees With Reducing Menendez Brothers' Sentence

As the fate of the Menendez brothers' looms, Judge Judy spoke out to express her disagreement in the potential of Erik and Lyle walking out of jail more than 35 years after murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

"What we know about the Menendez brothers is that they killed both of their parents," Judy explained while speaking to a news publication about Erik and Lyle — who claimed to have murdered their mom and dad after experiencing alleged sexual abuse on behalf of their father since the age of 6.

"As we know, after they killed their parents, they went on a buying spree. They got a jury trial and they were sentenced to life imprisonment without parole," she added, appearing to call out Erik and Lyle for their lack of remorse after fatally shooting Jose and Kitty.

Article continues below advertisement

While Erik and Lyle have "done incredibly well in prison," she noted, Judge Judy insisted this "doesn't mean they get another chance."

"That is their sentence. Until Kitty Menendez can stand up before a judge and say, ‘Give them another chance,’ the jury and the courts have spoken. Now you have my answer. I'm going to get a lot of flak for that," she declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Erik and Lyle Menendez Could Be Released Next Month

Whether Judge Judy approves or not, however, Erik, 54, and Lyle, 57, will be eligible to be freed on parole at their hearings on August 21 and 22.

Judge Jesic announced his decision back in May after giving the situation "long thought."

Admitting the murders Erik and Lyle committed were "absolutely horrible," Judge Jesic believes "they’ve done enough over the last 35 years that one day they should get that chance [to be released]."

"Life without parole gives an inmate no hope, no reason to do anything good," he stated. "And I give them a lot of credit. It's remarkable what they did when they had no hope of getting out."

