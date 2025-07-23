'They Killed Their Parents': Judge Judy Doesn't Think the Menendez Brothers Should 'Get Another Chance'

As the fate of the Menendez brothers' looms, Judge Judy spoke out to express her disagreement in the potential of Erik and Lyle walking out of jail more than 35 years after murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

"What we know about the Menendez brothers is that they killed both of their parents," Judy explained while speaking to a news publication about Erik and Lyle — who claimed to have murdered their mom and dad after experiencing alleged sexual abuse on behalf of their father since the age of 6.

"As we know, after they killed their parents, they went on a buying spree. They got a jury trial and they were sentenced to life imprisonment without parole," she added, appearing to call out Erik and Lyle for their lack of remorse after fatally shooting Jose and Kitty.