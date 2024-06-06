OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > 50 Cent
OK LogoNEWS

'Have Some Standards': 50 Cent Slammed for Taking White House Photo With Republican Representative Lauren Boebert

cent slammed white house photo lauren boebert pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 6 2024, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

50 Cent faced backlash after posing for a photo with Republican representative and MAGA enthusiast Lauren Boebert during a recent visit to the White House.

The rapper — born Curtis Jackson — wore a dark blue suit with a matching tie while Boebert sported a knee-length black dress.

Article continues below advertisement
cent slammed white house photo lauren boebertq
Source: @50cent/x

Lauren Boebert posed with 50 Cent during his recent visit to Capitol Hill.

"Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good," he captioned the snapshot, punctuating it with a winking emoji.

Followers quickly flooded the comments section with criticism for the "In Da Club" artist.

One user replied, "Eww. Have some standards, Curt," and a second said, "Her making anything look good is an impossibility. You actually have to accomplish something of value first."

Article continues below advertisement
lauren boebert mega
Source: mega

Lauren Boebert is a Colorado representative.

Article continues below advertisement

A third person commented, "You disappoint me, Curtis. Got a taste of that MAGAt money, didn't you? Sold out your principles. You're now a member of traitors and terrorists. History will no longer remember you for your music. You'll be remembered for this." 50 Cent later wrote a follow-up post explaining that he wasn't specifically there to see Boebert.

Article continues below advertisement
cent slammed white house photo lauren boebert
Source: @50cent/x

50 Cent later clarified he took pictures with many politicians during his visit.

MORE ON:
50 Cent
Article continues below advertisement

"Wait, wait, guys i took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren [shrug emoji]," he explained before referencing the conservative politician's recent escapades while watching the Beetlejuice musical. "What did she do in a dark theater that hasn't been done, my God ! Hey I don't have chlamydia by the way. LOL."

One X user chimed in, "My favorite part about this is that 50 Cent is at best implying that @laurenboebert has chlamydia to share in the first place."

Article continues below advertisement
lauren boebert mocked donald trump praying not sleeping
Source: mega

Lauren Boebert is an outspoken Donald Trump supporter.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time 50 Cent has been under fire for his controversial political posts. As OK! previously reported, he penned a message that said "Maybe [Donald] Trump is the answer."

A critic responded, "That Trump s--- isn’t funny. He’s set black people back decades already just with his Supreme Court picks."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

He also recently shared an article titled: "BREAKING: Trump campaign has received over $200 million in total donations since the guilty verdict in New York."

"SMH don't worry the world's almost over just enjoy the moment and be happy," he captioned the post.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.