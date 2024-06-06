'Have Some Standards': 50 Cent Slammed for Taking White House Photo With Republican Representative Lauren Boebert
50 Cent faced backlash after posing for a photo with Republican representative and MAGA enthusiast Lauren Boebert during a recent visit to the White House.
The rapper — born Curtis Jackson — wore a dark blue suit with a matching tie while Boebert sported a knee-length black dress.
"Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good," he captioned the snapshot, punctuating it with a winking emoji.
Followers quickly flooded the comments section with criticism for the "In Da Club" artist.
One user replied, "Eww. Have some standards, Curt," and a second said, "Her making anything look good is an impossibility. You actually have to accomplish something of value first."
A third person commented, "You disappoint me, Curtis. Got a taste of that MAGAt money, didn't you? Sold out your principles. You're now a member of traitors and terrorists. History will no longer remember you for your music. You'll be remembered for this." 50 Cent later wrote a follow-up post explaining that he wasn't specifically there to see Boebert.
"Wait, wait, guys i took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren [shrug emoji]," he explained before referencing the conservative politician's recent escapades while watching the Beetlejuice musical. "What did she do in a dark theater that hasn't been done, my God ! Hey I don't have chlamydia by the way. LOL."
One X user chimed in, "My favorite part about this is that 50 Cent is at best implying that @laurenboebert has chlamydia to share in the first place."
This isn't the first time 50 Cent has been under fire for his controversial political posts. As OK! previously reported, he penned a message that said "Maybe [Donald] Trump is the answer."
A critic responded, "That Trump s--- isn’t funny. He’s set black people back decades already just with his Supreme Court picks."
He also recently shared an article titled: "BREAKING: Trump campaign has received over $200 million in total donations since the guilty verdict in New York."
"SMH don't worry the world's almost over just enjoy the moment and be happy," he captioned the post.