'Are We Even Surprised?': Donald Trump Mocked for Forgetting Ohio Senate Nominee Bernie Moreno's Name During Campaign Rally
Former President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Ohio on Tuesday, April 2, where he struggled to remember the name of the state's Republican nominee for the Senate, Bernie Moreno.
This slip-up was mercilessly mocked online, with many of the GOP leader's biggest critics calling him out for his "mental acuity" and "enormous ego."
During the rally, Trump took credit for a number of Ohio Republicans winning elections over the last seven years, sharing, "I did it for Mike Rogers, he went up 60 points or something in one night. I did it for ... uh ..."
He was fighting to remember the names of other candidates he supported and avoided being specific with any one of them moving forward. He told the crowd, "A gentleman running for the Senate, really good man running for the Senate in Ohio. He ended up winning by 21 points, and that was a good one, you all know about that one. And now I'm doing it for this gentleman."
A clip of the speech was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post by Ron Filipkowski from Meidas Touch. Trump was heavily teased in the comments on the post, with several users calling out the former president for being as forgetful as President Joe Biden and for having "the biggest ego of any man on Earth."
One user shared the post and wrote, "Are we even surprised anymore? This a------ can't even remember the names of his grandchildren, let alone someone he's endorsed for office."
Another person commented, "His handlers really should have stood by their decision to keep him off the campaign trail. I honestly think he's starting to have a worse track record with gaffes than Biden."
A third user joked, "'You know the guy, from the place, running for the thing, who believes that you should you know ... I love that guy!' — Trump."
- Donald Trump Wanted Daughter Ivanka to Take Over for Him on 'The Apprentice' Before NBC Went With Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Donald Trump Trolled for Gushing Over the State of Wisconsin Despite Barely Spending Time There: 'He Loves No One'
- Donald Trump Held Classified Documents in Trump Tower and His New Jersey Home, Lawyer Claims in Court Filings
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is currently only holding a 0.8-point lead over Biden in recent polls, with the current president making up a nearly 7-point deficit almost a month ago.
A number of political commentators attributed this swing in the polls to Biden exceeding expectations during the recent State of the Union and Trump's ongoing legal issues.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former president is currently charged with 91 counts across four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida.
The charges include solicitation, racketeering, forgery, false statements, obstruction, conspiracy against civil rights and the willful retention of national defense information.
He could face up to 300 years behind bars if he's found guilty of every charge.