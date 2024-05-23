'It's Pathetic': Former White House Officials Criticize Nikki Haley Endorsing Donald Trump for President After Heated Primary
Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has caused a stir within political circles by announcing her intention to vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming general election.
This decision has raised eyebrows among Trump critics on the right, particularly in light of Haley's previous criticisms of the former president.
During a Q&A session at the Hudson Institute in Washington, Haley made her stance clear, expressing her preference for Trump over Biden due to her perception of the current administration's performance.
She stated, "Biden has been a catastrophe."
Haley's declaration did not go unnoticed by her peers, with former Trump officials, Stephanie Grisham and Alyssa Farah Griffin, expressing their disapproval of her choice.
Grisham, a former White House press secretary, criticized Haley's decision by taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say, "Voting for a wanna-be dictator doesn’t make you a good Republican. It makes you a puppet & it’s pathetic."
Griffin, a former Trump communications aide and current co-host of The View, highlighted her personal stance on the matter, saying, "Maybe I’m petty, but if someone attacked my family, marriage, race, intelligence, & American democracy, I would not be able to support them for President."
Griffin, who also has a history of working with then Vice President Mike Pence, commended Pence for his refusal to endorse Trump, emphasizing his integrity and commitment to upholding the Constitution.
She pointed out, "Pence is not supporting Trump. He’s proven to have more courage and fidelity to the Constitution than his peers. History will remember it."
- Election Shocker: Nikki Haley Endorses Donald Trump After Claiming His Presidency Would Be 'Suicide' for the Country
- Bill Maher Pleads for Joe Biden to Dump VP Kamala Harris and Replace Her With Nikki Haley or Mitt Romney: 'That's My Dream'
- Ron DeSantis Criticizes Nikki Haley for Refusing to Endorse Donald Trump After Signing Pledge: 'We All Knew What We Were Doing'
John Bolton, former Trump national security advisor, also expressed his disappointment with Haley's decision, particularly in light of her stated reasons for supporting Trump.
Bolton told CNN's Wolf Blitzer, "I noticed that in her remarks, at least as reported in the press, she said that she wanted to support a president who would back America’s allies and hold its enemies accountable, and that’s not Donald Trump."
"I am disappointed, but a lot of Republicans are making the same calculation because the performance of the Biden administration has been so appalling," he explained. "I believe, you know, if Donald Trump wins the election, on election night his victory speech should start off by thanking Joe Biden and the Democratic Party for nominating Biden against him."
The controversy surrounding Haley's announcement has reignited debates within the Republican party and highlighted divisions among former Trump officials.
As the general election draws nearer, Haley's endorsement of Trump is likely to continue generating discussion and debate within political circles.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!