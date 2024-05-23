'It's Pathetic': Former White House Officials Criticize Nikki Haley Endorsing Donald Trump for President After Heated Primary

During a Q&A session at the Hudson Institute in Washington, Haley made her stance clear, expressing her preference for Trump over Biden due to her perception of the current administration's performance.

She stated, "Biden has been a catastrophe."

Haley's declaration did not go unnoticed by her peers, with former Trump officials, Stephanie Grisham and Alyssa Farah Griffin, expressing their disapproval of her choice.

Grisham, a former White House press secretary, criticized Haley's decision by taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say, "Voting for a wanna-be dictator doesn’t make you a good Republican. It makes you a puppet & it’s pathetic."