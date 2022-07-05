Julia Roberts Gushes She 'Can't Stop Kissing' Husband Danny Moder In Instagram Snap Celebrating Their 20-Year Anniversary

The star, 54, and Moder, 53, usually keep their romance out of the spotlight, but recently, she's been sharing some more photos of their life together. In January, she uploaded a snapshot of Moder, writing, "Happy Everything 🎂🎁⚡️ you make my world go round 🧡 #131."

Moder — who shares three kids: Hazel, Henry and Phinnaeus with the Pretty Woman alum — even pushed Roberts to get back to work on rom-coms.

"It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," she told The New York Times of taking a break from Hollywood. "I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in being home with my family and considering myself a homemaker."