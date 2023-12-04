Julia Roberts Reveals 'Kissing Hello and Goodbye' Frequently Is a 'Critical' Reason Her Marriage to Danny Moder Works

Julia Roberts has been married to Danny Moder since 2002, which seems like a lifetime in Hollywood.

During the Monday, December 4, episode of The View, the ladies asked the actress, 56, why her relationship keeps getting better as the years go on.

"My sister, who has been married for 25 years or 26 years, I think, she says the secret to a happy marriage is two bathroom sinks and two phone lines. Two sinks is important. I think marrying the right person is important, I think lots of kissing hello and goodbye is really, I think, a critical detail to daily life," the star shared on the talk show.