Julia Roberts Reveals 'Kissing Hello and Goodbye' Frequently Is a 'Critical' Reason Her Marriage to Danny Moder Works
Julia Roberts has been married to Danny Moder since 2002, which seems like a lifetime in Hollywood.
During the Monday, December 4, episode of The View, the ladies asked the actress, 56, why her relationship keeps getting better as the years go on.
"My sister, who has been married for 25 years or 26 years, I think, she says the secret to a happy marriage is two bathroom sinks and two phone lines. Two sinks is important. I think marrying the right person is important, I think lots of kissing hello and goodbye is really, I think, a critical detail to daily life," the star shared on the talk show.
Though the two, who share three kids: twins Hazel Patricia and son Phinnaeus Walter, 19, and son Henry Daniel, 16, have been plagued by hurtful rumors about their romance, Roberts shared an adorable photo earlier this year of the two smooching.
"💥 21 💥 #truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout," she captioned the photo, referring to their 21-year marriage in July.
During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that aired in 2022, spoke about how they always manage to make things work.
“When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job,” she told CBS anchor Jane Pauley. “It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy. It’s just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true. The life that I have built with my husband [and] the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them.”
The brunette beauty also explained their method of keeping in touch when they are apart. “[Writing handwritten notes is] something Danny and I have always done,” she said. “The first letter he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day I’ll show it to [my daughter] Hazel and say, ‘That’s what you’re looking for.’”