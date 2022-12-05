Lovebirds! Julia Roberts & Husband Danny Moder Pack On The PDA At 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

"I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in being home with my family and considering myself a homemaker," Roberts — who shares 18-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, as well as son Henry, 15, with the Emmy winner — continued.

"He was right to push me," Roberts concluded. "Because if he said, 'I don't know [about accepting the role],' I would have been like, 'I don't either! I'm not going!' That's the female plight. That feeling of leaving is hard."

Daily Mail obtained photos of Roberts and Moder at the Kennedy Center Honors.