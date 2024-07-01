Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce's Touchy Interaction at Taylor Swift's Dublin Concert Divides Fans: Watch
It's safe to say that Julia Roberts is Team Tayvis!
At Taylor Swift's Sunday, June 30, concert in Dublin, Ireland, the movie star was seen having a sweet interaction with the singer's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as they watched the show from the VIP tent — but some thought the two were too close for comfort.
In one video, the Erin Brockovich lead, 56, had her hands on the 34-year-old athlete's shoulders as they enthusiastically chatted. She also gave Kelce a few scratches on his chest before the two smiling superstars shared a long hug.
Fans went crazy over the viral videos, with one person tweeting, "If you read her lips, near the end of the video she tells him something like 'I am so happy for you guys.'"
While some thought the mom-of-three — who has been married to Danny Moder, 55, since 2002 — was getting too close to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, people were quick to insist that things were innocent.
"Some people were kind of weirded out by how handsy she seemed apparently ha. But as someone pointed out this is a very southern woman thing. Especially older. They’re huggers," one supporter wrote on social media. "I think it was mostly funny and most of those comments were joking too. She definitely loves TnT [Travis and Taylor]."
"Whoa Julia…. She needs to calm down lol he is uncomfortable," one individual claimed.
"We all have that mom or Grammy that just loves to touch, hug, rub, tickle... Julia going all in with the affirmation touches," another person said in Roberts' defense.
Other videos showed the Homecoming alum trading friendship bracelets with fans and talking to fellow VIP guest Stevie Nicks, 76.
The actress has been a fan of Swift's for years and even went on the stage with the blonde beauty, 34, during her 1989 World Tour.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Taylor had said before the show ... 'Would you like to come on stage?' I was like, 'Oh, I don't know.' I get very nervous," the actress recalled on a 2023 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"And at the time, I think [her kids] Phin and Hazel were 10 and Henry was 8, and they were like, 'Oh, Mom, you should do it. You should do it.' And Henry goes, 'Don't do it unless you feel comfortable,'" she shared of the 2015 concert.
"The whole thing was pretty surreal, and the Joan Baez part of it made it even more surreal," Roberts confessed, noting Baez, 83, was also on stage at the time.