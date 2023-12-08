Julia Roberts Confesses Magic Mushrooms Are the 'Hardest Drug' She's Ever Done: 'It Was Nice'
Were magic mushrooms Julia Roberts' Ticket to Paradise?
The 56-year-old got candid about the substances she previously dabbled in during a guest appearance on the Thursday, December 7, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she was promoting her new film Leave the World Behind.
Andy Cohen had Roberts participate in his signature game "Plead the Fifth," where the Pretty Woman star was asked a series of questions and only allowed to pass on answering one of them.
"What is the hardest drug that you've ever tried?" the Bravo headman asked, promptly causing Roberts to confess: ''Mushrooms."
Cohen curiously followed up with a question of whether her trip was a "positive experience," to which she replied, "Yeah, it was nice. I'm not gonna lie. Kids, don't try it at home."
Moving on to the next topic, the talk show host, 55, asked Roberts to name her "least favorite Real Housewife of all time."
''Oh... Um, I'm gonna say, who went to prison?" the A-list actress responded, to which Cohen answered: "Jen Shah."
"Yeah. I'm just saying that because she's in prison and I feel safe," Roberts admitted of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star.
For her final question, Cohen asked Roberts to rank "these iconic Julia Roberts films in order," though the mom-of-three insisted, "I'm taking the fifth on this."
However, she did allow the dad-of-two to name the movies, which were Pretty Woman, My Best Friend's Wedding and Notting Hill.
"See, I heard somebody in the audience go, 'Oh!' ... like you don't want to do it," Roberts explained, as Cohen chimed in: "Right, because they're all so great."
While the three films are hands down some of her most classic roles, the Oscar winner's fans are just thrilled the leading lady is back on the acting scene after taking some time off to focus on her family.
"It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," Roberts — who took a 20-year break from the romantic-comedy genre and spent a lengthy hiatus from making movies in general — said during an April 2022 interview.
"I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in being home with my family and considering myself a homemaker," she continued, noting it was actually her husband, Danny Moder, who convinced her to get back to work.
Roberts dished at the time: "He was right to push me. Because if he said, 'I don't know [about accepting a role],' I would have been like, 'I don't either! I'm not going!' That's the female plight. That feeling of leaving is hard."