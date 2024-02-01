Julia Roberts Shares Sweet Photo With Her 'Amazing' Husband Danny Moder to Celebrate His 55th Birthday
Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, shared some rare PDA in the actress' latest Instagram post.
For his 55th birthday on Wednesday, January 31, the movie star uploaded a sweet selfie in which she was looking up at her man in adoration as he smiled back.
"Happy Birthday to this amazing man who lights up our world. ✨⚡️✨⚡️ #131💞," the mom-of-three, 56, captioned the shot. Roberts also had Sade's "Kiss of Life" playing over the post.
According to an insider, the pair is now "closer than ever" after hitting a few bumps in the road.
While the source claimed they came "close" to calling it quits in the past, they were eventually able "to find solid ground."
"A lot of it was Julia calming down and realizing she needed to stop trying to control everything, which is her nature,” explained the insider. “Even though Danny is so mellow, it was affecting him.”
One of their biggest arguments was over where to live, but they eventually settled their dispute.
“Some things are more important,” said the insider. “Family comes first. She’s still passionate and he’s still chill, but their personalities complement each other now.”
The brunette beauty has even credited Moder for helping her look — and feel — younger.
"Good genes, leading a life that is fulfilling, and I have said this — and I say it usually as kind of a joke – but I do believe in the love of a good man," she said last month when asked about her secrets to staying youthful. "I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy. And anytime you see someone who’s happy, it doesn’t matter how old they are."
When it comes to the secret to a successful marriage, Roberts gave a very relatable and useful answer.
"My sister, who has been married for 25 years or 26 years, I think, she says the secret to a happy marriage is two bathroom sinks and two phone lines. Two sinks is important," the Homecoming alum shared on a past episode of The View. "I think marrying the right person is important, I think lots of kissing hello and goodbye is really, I think, a critical detail to daily life."
Roberts admitted last year that the shocking death of ex-boyfriend Matthew Perry gave her a renewed sense of gratitude for her loved ones.
"The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking," Roberts expressed to a news publication of the actor who died at age 54 in October 2023. "I think that, you know, it just helps all of us to just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can."