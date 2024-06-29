Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are 'Wildly in Love' After Almost 1 Year Together: 'They’re in an Easy Era'
After almost one year together, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be stronger than ever!
“They’re in an easy era. They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other. They are wildly in love," a source spilled of the pair's relationship.
Despite their hectic schedules, they know how to put one another first. “Taylor and Travis both have a lot of demands in their careers, which allows them the time and space to miss each other,” said another source, with the third insider adding that they stay connected with “little gestures and gifts to keep the romance alive.”
"Taylor and Travis are very confident in their relationship, so they don’t have to bend over backwards and travel to see each other for less than a day,” a third source noted.
The duo's love was on full display when the pop star, 34, brought out the athlete, 34, during her third show in London on June 23.
During the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" portion, Kelce sported a black suit as he acted alongside his lady.
"Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF. I got to sing ‘Castles Crumbling’ with @yelyahwilliams for the first time - hadn’t performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship. Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song ‘us.’ And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August. Up next: Dublin!! 🇮🇪," the pop star captioned a few photos from the epic night via Instagram on June 24.
- Kylie Kelce Hilariously Sings Along to a Taylor Swift Song While Holding 3 Pitchers of Beer at 'New Heights' Event: Watch
- Prince William and Taylor Swift Have a 'Great Connection' After Meeting in 2013
- Jimmy Kimmel Admits He Was Starstruck While Partying With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Paul McCartney's L.A. Home
A few days later, the Kansas City Chiefs star shared why he's so into the blonde babe.
"You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything," the all-star athlete confessed on the Tuesday, June 25, episode of Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast. "That’s my girl. That’s my lady. I’m proud of that."
"I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, 'How can I keep this under wraps?' You just don’t want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline," Kelce explained.
Even though she's one of the most famous people in the world, Kelce is still in awe of how "self-aware" she is to those around her.
"She understands situations like that and I think that’s why I really started to fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends and family," he explained of her attending his football games last year. "It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention and she keeps it so chill and so cool and I can admire it for sure."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Us Weekly spoke to the first source.