OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Taylor Swift
OK LogoCOUPLES

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are 'Wildly in Love' After Almost 1 Year Together: 'They’re in an Easy Era'

travis kelce taylor swift widly in love
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 29 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

After almost one year together, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be stronger than ever!

“They’re in an easy era. They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other. They are wildly in love," a source spilled of the pair's relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift widly in love
Source: mega

The pair are 'wildly in love,' a source said.

Despite their hectic schedules, they know how to put one another first. “Taylor and Travis both have a lot of demands in their careers, which allows them the time and space to miss each other,” said another source, with the third insider adding that they stay connected with “little gestures and gifts to keep the romance alive.”

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift widly in love
Source: mega

The two started dating in the summer of 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"Taylor and Travis are very confident in their relationship, so they don’t have to bend over backwards and travel to see each other for less than a day,” a third source noted.

The duo's love was on full display when the pop star, 34, brought out the athlete, 34, during her third show in London on June 23.

During the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" portion, Kelce sported a black suit as he acted alongside his lady.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift widly in love
Source: mega

Travis Kelce surprised the crowd on June 23.

Article continues below advertisement

"Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF. I got to sing ‘Castles Crumbling’ with @yelyahwilliams for the first time - hadn’t performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship. Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song ‘us.’ And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August. Up next: Dublin!! 🇮🇪," the pop star captioned a few photos from the epic night via Instagram on June 24.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift widly in love
Source: @taylorswift/Instagram

The couple met Prince William backstage at the June 21 show.

Article continues below advertisement

A few days later, the Kansas City Chiefs star shared why he's so into the blonde babe.

"You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything," the all-star athlete confessed on the Tuesday, June 25, episode of Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast. "That’s my girl. That’s my lady. I’m proud of that."

"I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, 'How can I keep this under wraps?' You just don’t want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline," Kelce explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Even though she's one of the most famous people in the world, Kelce is still in awe of how "self-aware" she is to those around her.

"She understands situations like that and I think that’s why I really started to fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends and family," he explained of her attending his football games last year. "It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention and she keeps it so chill and so cool and I can admire it for sure."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Us Weekly spoke to the first source.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.