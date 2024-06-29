Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are 'Wildly in Love' After Almost 1 Year Together: 'They’re in an Easy Era'

"Taylor and Travis are very confident in their relationship, so they don’t have to bend over backwards and travel to see each other for less than a day,” a third source noted.

The duo's love was on full display when the pop star, 34, brought out the athlete, 34, during her third show in London on June 23.

During the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" portion, Kelce sported a black suit as he acted alongside his lady.