Julia Roberts Admits Her Husband Danny Moder 'Cares for Me in a Way That Makes Me Feel Deeply Happy'

"Well, I think that the luckiest aspect of my work life/family life is that the success of my work life came earlier. So by the timeI had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay home, I had been working for 18 years. And so I felt that I had the luxury. I didn’t have to pick one or the other," she said.

She continued: "So it was easy to pause work life to nurture my home life. And so, because I have girlfriends who were having to juggle being at work and having to go into the bathroom, and you know, get out that b---- pump, I sort of went through that with them by proxy. To be allowed the luxury of staying home and being with my family, I had a deep gratitude for that time."