Julia Roberts Admits Her Husband Danny Moder 'Cares for Me in a Way That Makes Me Feel Deeply Happy'
Julia Roberts may appear in a lot of rom-coms, which is why it's ironic that her marriage to Danny Moder sounds like it is right out of a movie!
In a new interview, published on Thursday, January 11, the actress, 56, admitted her husband is one of the many reasons she hasn't aged.
"Good genes, leading a life that is fulfilling, and I have said this – and I say it usually as kind of a joke – but I do believe in the love of a good man. I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy. And anytime you see someone who’s happy, it doesn’t matter how old they are," the Pretty Woman alum shared, referring to Moder, whom she married in 2002.
Elsewhere in the interview, Roberts, who shares children twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, both 19, and Henry, 16, with Moder, 54, said it was nice she didn't have to leave her brood when she first starting out in the business since she didn't have kids and get married until later on.
"Well, I think that the luckiest aspect of my work life/family life is that the success of my work life came earlier. So by the timeI had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay home, I had been working for 18 years. And so I felt that I had the luxury. I didn’t have to pick one or the other," she said.
She continued: "So it was easy to pause work life to nurture my home life. And so, because I have girlfriends who were having to juggle being at work and having to go into the bathroom, and you know, get out that b---- pump, I sort of went through that with them by proxy. To be allowed the luxury of staying home and being with my family, I had a deep gratitude for that time."
When asked by pal Richard Curtis if she would pick between her career or being with her loved ones, she said there's no question she would choose the latter.
"Yes, of course. But then there’s also something to my kids seeing that my creative life is meaningful to me. I want them to understand that. Going outside of the house and being creative is really important and vital. And it doesn’t take away from my love of home. It’s another level of my life," she noted.
As OK! previously reported, the pair are typically private about their successful marriage, though in December, she shared why their relationship is better than ever.
"My sister, who has been married for 25 years or 26 years, I think, she says the secret to a happy marriage is two bathroom sinks and two phone lines. Two sinks is important. I think marrying the right person is important, I think lots of kissing hello and goodbye is really, I think, a critical detail to daily life," the star shared on the Monday, December 4, episode of The View.
British Vogue conducted the interview with Roberts.