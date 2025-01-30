Julian Edelman Says He Goes Into 'Competition Mode' When He's Around Former Teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski: 'It's Fun'

Though Julian Edelman retired in 2021, he still gets to see his old New England Patriots teammates, including Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, a.k.a. Gronk, just as much since they're all broadcasters now.

"It's been fun and inspiring. We were around each other for so long and did such great things together, so to get to be around them together again, that competition mode goes on. There's this standard of like, 'He did that, I want to do that.' It's a healthy competition — and that's what it was like when we were playing," the football star, 38, who has teamed up with Angel Soft and their mascot Angel to announce their Super Bowl debut where they’ll be delivering a perfectly timed bathroom break in their first-ever commercial designed to be missed, exclusively tells OK!.