Julian Edelman Says He Goes Into 'Competition Mode' When He's Around Former Teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski: 'It's Fun'
Though Julian Edelman retired in 2021, he still gets to see his old New England Patriots teammates, including Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, a.k.a. Gronk, just as much since they're all broadcasters now.
"It's been fun and inspiring. We were around each other for so long and did such great things together, so to get to be around them together again, that competition mode goes on. There's this standard of like, 'He did that, I want to do that.' It's a healthy competition — and that's what it was like when we were playing," the football star, 38, who has teamed up with Angel Soft and their mascot Angel to announce their Super Bowl debut where they’ll be delivering a perfectly timed bathroom break in their first-ever commercial designed to be missed, exclusively tells OK!.
"It's so fun to rehash memories on camera with these guys and just work with them because we did it for so long. We're so comfortable with each other, so it's been awesome that we're now all at Fox," he continues, noting that there's a camaraderie between them from being on the same team for so long.
Since Brady's traveling a ton, the trio haven't been "together a bunch," however, their friendship remains "the same."
"We can go three months without talking, but when we see each other, it's fine," the California native dishes. "We understand that, we have lives. Tom's got kids, I have a kid, Rob's got a dog and a girlfriend. Everyone's got lives and then our excuse to get together is to work."
The athletes still bond over football, but they also discuss "family," Edelman, who welcomed his daughter Lily in November 2016 with Swedish model Ella Rose, says. "There's other things to talk about."
The three-time Super Bowl Champion admits he "misses" playing the game, as he was in the National Football League for 12 seasons.
"The further you get out, the more your body feels better, which is when you start to miss it. The first couple years out of my career, I was so banged up and I was dealing with a lot of nagging stuff that I had to get fixed, you are just mentally, physically and emotionally exhausted. Now that everything is kind of settled, your body feels good, you're watching the sport more, you miss it more and more each day you're out," he shares.
Now that Edelman is a Fox Sports NFL analyst, he says that gives him his "football fix."
"I'm working at Fox Sports, I'm working on my podcast 'Dudes on Dudes' and 'Games with Names' — being a part of a team is something I've been used to my whole life as a football player. Nothing compares to playing the game, but it's still fun!" he says.
Since stepping away from the field, Edelman says "it's been fun to grow" and find out about other aspects of the industry. "I'm learning other skills. I'm asking, learning, interviewing. You go into a locker room, you learn how to project in a different way, so it's been awesome to do that with the podcast and getting to explore my curiosity of other people's perspectives when it comes to football. It's so fun."
Since the dad-of-one is a legend in the football world, it made perfect sense for him to team up with Angel Soft and their mascot Angel to announce their Super Bowl debut where they’ll be delivering a perfectly timed bathroom break in their first-ever commercial designed to be missed.
"It's been really. fun. Angel Soft is giving people a 'potty-tunity' to get away from their TV during the Super Bowl. We all want to watch ads and the game, but we also need to use the restroom," he says. "The pictures of the angel reminds me of Angels in the Outfield and that you need to be saved. They're saving you during the Super Bowl and allowing you to go to the bathroom!"
"It brings a lot of comfort," he quips. "If you know what I mean!"
Ultimately, Edelman is excited to tune into "two of the best teams" — the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles — go head-to-head again. "They've both had to deal with outside noise, but these teams have continued to prove people wrong. I'm looking forward to watching the two best teams play!" he concludes.
