Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Kids 'Really Like' Supermodel's Boyfriend Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen's kids apparently love her new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.
After it was revealed the supermodel, 43, has been secretly dating the jiu-jitsu instructor, 36, for months, insiders close to Bündchen say her son, Benjamin, 14, and daughter, Vivian, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband, Tom Brady, are fans of the pair.
"It’s so hard with divorce, but the kids know they’re together now. They really like Joaquim," the source said of the man in their mom's life.
"They were keeping things quiet — but recently there’s been more PDA; they’re happy to be affectionate with each other in public," the insider noted of Bündchen and Valente.
Following the passing of the cover girl's beloved mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, the trainer has been "her rock" as she copes.
As Bündchen's kiddos have accepted this new phase of her life, the former New England Patriots quarterback, 46 has too. As OK! previously reported, the Brazilian beauty and Brady have both made peace with each other after their relationship ended in divorce.
"He and Gisele made it sound like they grew apart and that their split was very amicable, but their marriage near the end was so bad it was scary," an insider explained. "The past year has made a world of difference."
"He’s embraced co-parenting, dating here and there and he’s even made peace with Gisele," the source spilled of the Super Bowl champ.
Now that any tensions with Brady are behind her, the Brazilian beauty can focus on her new love with Valente. "They have been dating since June. They're taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other," an insider spilled about the new pair.
"They started out as friends,” a second source added. “He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce. Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce.”
"Joaquim is a great guy. He is down to earth, kind and inspiring. Gisele was hesitant about dating after the divorce. It's been very natural for her to date Joaquim," the insider added.
"They come from similar backgrounds. They both left Brazil very young. They have both created amazing lives for themselves in the U.S. They both love Miami, but also enjoy traveling. They both enjoy healthy living. Gisele's in a great space. She is happy and very much enjoying life. Joaquim is perfect for her," the source spilled.
Page Six spoke with sources close to Bündchen and Brady.