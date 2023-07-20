Julianne Hough All Smiles as She Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs in Steamy 35th Birthday Post: 'The Heat Is On'
Happy Birthday, Julianne Hough!
On Wednesday, July 19, the Safe Haven actress posted a gorgeous bikini picture one day before she turned 35.
In the steamy snap, Hough sat on her knees while on top of a paddleboard in Austria. The blonde beauty wore a small red bikini as she showed off her chiseled abs to the camera. Additionally, she had on a large, brimmed straw hat.
"Paddleboard and good vibes only 🌊," she captioned the photo of herself on the water.
In response, fans gushed over the celebratory Instagram upload.
"And maybe a little SPF 😉," one person suggested, while another said, "Wait this makes me soooo happy!!! Austria looks good on you."
"The Heat is On!!! You're Awesome, Jules!!!" a third person penned, while a fourth wrote, "Hopefully you know how stunningly amazing you look."
Just a few hours after her social media upload, on Thursday, July 20, Hough began to re-post some birthday wishes to her Instagram Story.
The star received a plethora of birthday wishes, including one from famous friend Nina Dobrev.
The loving shout-out included a picture of the pair as the Vampire Diaries alum stuck out her tongue and crossed her eyes, while Hough also showed her tongue to the camera. Dobrev also shared a polaroid of herself, boyfriend Shaun White and Hough, along with a "Happy Birthday" sticker underneath.
As OK! previously reported, the Footloose star has a lot to look forward to in her 35th year as she was hired to replace Tyra Banks as the co-host of Dancing With the Stars.
"It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing With the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," Hough revealed on March 20, just a few days after Banks announced it was "time" for her to leave the show.
"The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor," she said of the program that will air in the fall.