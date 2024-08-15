Julianne Hough Was Sexually Abused by a Neighbor at Age 4 But Didn't Remember the Incident Until a Few Years Ago

The Safe Haven star, 36, was "about 4 years old" when one of her neighbors in Utah sexually abused her.

"There was not a lot of repercussion for what had happened — and by the way, I'm not the only one in my family that had gone through similar things. And so that was a very challenging thing to come to terms with," she spilled. "Nobody did anything."

Hough explained that talking about a crime wasn't the norm in the Mormon lifestyle, as "everything needs to be perfect. Everybody needs to put on the shiny 'we've got our stuff together.'"