Julie Chen Moonves Iced Out Pal Leah Remini for Almost a Decade After Bitter Feud Unfolded on 'The Talk': 'I Felt Betrayed'

“A couple of my co-hosts, while I was away, went to the network and said, ‘We can’t work with Julie anymore. She’s too uptight. She’s not one of us. If she stays, we go.’ And they ended up leaving and I ended up staying,” the Big Brother host wrote in new audiobook, But First, God, according to Variety. “But what was so hurtful and challenging about this time was that one of the people who left was someone who I became like overnight best friends with after working on The Talk. And that was Leah Remini. We were buddies. We were like going on vacation together, and when she went to the network with this request, I felt betrayed.”