Julie Chrisley's First Meal Behind Bars Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley will luckily have dinner made for her tonight — only it will be served in a prison.
According to Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star will be feasting on a chicken cheese steak sandwich during her first evening meal at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky after surrendering on Tuesday, January 17.
Fortunately for Julie, if she's not feeling like chowing down on meat, officials at FMC Lexington revealed she can also choose bean salad, pasta salad, carrots or prison bread rolls to substitute.
Earlier today, both the matriarch and husband Todd Chrisley turned themselves in for a combined 19 years behind bars for bank fraud and tax evasion.
The patriarch reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida — a 10-hour drive away from where his wife will be — where he will enjoy his 12-year stay.
While the married couple are locked up, they will be able to communicate with each other through hand written letters, emails and possibly mail their spouses packages if the warden permits.
Todd and Julie may be able to buy something nice from the prison commissary to send to each other as they have the ability to make anywhere from 12 cents per hour or as much as 40 cents per hour cleaning toilets, working in food service or on laundry duty.
Before being scrubbed of her freedom, the blonde beauty revealed she was fearful of being away from the According to Chrisley star while they serve their respective time.
"There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," Julie told her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, during an episode of their "Chrisley Confessions" podcast. "But there’s a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever."
"It almost makes me feel ashamed that I’m even worried. Unless the good Lord intervenes, [your mom is] going to have to say goodbye to her husband and she won’t see him again this side of heaven," she further explained. "I think it puts things into perspective for me because we all think our hard is the hardest thing. You’re entitled to feel how you feel."