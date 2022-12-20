Lindsie Chrisley Admits Todd & Julie Are Living 'Every Day' Like It's Their Last Before Prison Sentences

Todd and Julie Chrisley are one month away from serving out their collective 19 years in prison, but before they turn themselves in, the convicted parents are making the most of their time with their family.

As for how the Chrisley Knows Best stars — who were sentenced in November after they were found guilty in June of multiple financial crimes — are doing, their daughter Lindsie Chrisley discussed how they are making the most of their final days home.