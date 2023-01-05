Todd Chrisley's Ex-Wife Teresa Terry Accused Him Of 'Wielding A Knife' At Her, Resurfaced Court Docs Show

The high school sweethearts tied the knot in 1990, but the wedded bliss soon turned sour.

"He likes to control his environment," she claimed in the resurfaced court docs, per Radar. "I had two small kids [but at home] everything had to be picture-perfect; your hair always had to be fixed and you had to be dressed to the 10s."

Todd allegedly became so controlling she filed a "prevention of family violence" order against him, alleging he once "wielded a knife" while threatening to kill her. She also claimed he hit her "using his closed fist."