Julie Chrisley Admits She Fears Being 'Separated' From Husband Todd 'Forever' Ahead Of Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley is getting real about her fears regarding the future.
Just days before she and husband Todd Chrisley are due to report to their respective Florida prisons to serve their combined 19 years behind bars, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch shared her concerns over the couple's new normal.
"There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," Julie said on the latest "Chrisley Confessions" podcast while speaking to her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, after she and Todd were sentenced in November for fraud and tax evasion. "But there’s a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever."
TODD CHRISLEY'S EX-WIFE TERESA TERRY ACCUSED HIM OF 'WIELDING A KNIFE' AT HER, RESURFACED COURT DOCS SHOW
The 49-year-old told her future daughter-in-law, "It almost makes me feel ashamed that I’m even worried. Unless the good Lord intervenes, [your mom is] going to have to say goodbye to her husband and she won’t see him again this side of heaven."
Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison, while Todd was sentenced to 12 and 16 months of probation. Julie will also serve 16 months of probation once she's released from jail, as OK! reported.
Continuing to open up about the couple's situation, Julie said: "I think it puts things into perspective for me because we all think our hard is the hardest thing. You’re entitled to feel how you feel."
Now, only days away from serving out her time, Julie said she's shifting her focus to what is ahead after her prison release. She explained that "a source of strength" for her has been advice she heard from a friend, who said, "the tears that you shed are sewing the seeds for your future."
"I have not typically been a crier and this whole experience has truly taken me to my knees," admitted Julie.
Meanwhile, as Todd awaits his next ten plus years behind bars, he's setting the record straight regarding rumors that he's gay and had an affair with former business associate Mark Braddock.
Taking a swipe at Mark's appearance, Todd said on the "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, "What insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock."
Calling Mark “a toad” and “someone that looks like a thumb,” Todd concluded that he would be less offended if George Clooney or Brad Pitt made the allegation instead of Mark — who claimed to have had a passionate affair with the patriarch.
As OK! reported, Mark turned the couple in to the FBI for bank fraud and tax evasion, insisting during his testimony that he and Todd were intimate for about a year in the early 2000s. After cutting romantic ties, Mark remained at Todd’s foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management, but eventually began receiving anonymous threats exposing them for fraud and their alleged affair.
After withdrawing thousands of dollars from his bank account and gave them to Todd to pay off the blackmailer, Mark eventually turned on the family, admitting to the FBI that he committed bank fraud on behalf of Todd, Julie and himself.