Julie Chrisley Admits She Fears Being 'Separated' From Husband Todd 'Forever' Ahead Of Prison Sentence

"There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," Julie said on the latest "Chrisley Confessions" podcast while speaking to her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, after she and Todd were sentenced in November for fraud and tax evasion. "But there’s a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever."

The 49-year-old told her future daughter-in-law, "It almost makes me feel ashamed that I’m even worried. Unless the good Lord intervenes, [your mom is] going to have to say goodbye to her husband and she won’t see him again this side of heaven."