Late last year, Jussie Smollett was hit with felony disorderly conduct charges after allegedly faking a hate crime — though he's always maintained his innocence, which is why he didn't hesitate to be present at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26.

"I made the commitment to myself to go where the love is. If you see me on a carpet, I made a choice to be there and I made the choice to be there with my people with love and respect," the 40-year-old explained of the decision to attend. "Just know I am happy to be here and I am happy to be here with mines."