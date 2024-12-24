Justin Baldoni's Ex-Publicist Sues Him Over Alleged Blake Lively Smear Campaign
Things seem to be getting worse for Justin Baldoni — just days after his This Ends With Us costar Blake Lively accused him of sexually assaulting her while on set.
The actor's ex-publicist — Stephanie Jones, who runs Jonesworks and represented the Jane the Virgin alum — is suing the actor, 40, his film studio and his crisis PR team over an alleged breach of contract, an outlet reported on Tuesday, December 24.
When Baldoni allegedly got nervous that "allegations of misogynistic and toxic on-set behavior … would be harmful to his reputation and career,” his point person, Jones' employee Jennifer Abel hired "crisis fixer" Melissa Nathan to help her out, court documents reveal, which were obtained by Page Six.
In the lawsuit, Jones claims Abel and Nathan “coordinated with Baldoni and Wayfarer to implement an aggressive media smear campaign” against Lively.
Jones also claims she was used “as an opportunity to drive a wedge between Jones and Baldoni, and to publicly pin blame for this smear campaign on Jones — when Jones had no knowledge or involvement in it.”
Meanwhile, "Baldoni and Wayfarer, who have since parted ways with Jonesworks, have repudiated their contractual obligations with Jonesworks and rebuffed Jones’ efforts to settle this dispute privately in arbitration," the lawsuit states. "Defendants will not stop attacking Jones, and have refused any efforts to resolve these issues out of court."
"This lawsuit seeks to finally put a stop to their continued misconduct, and to compensate Jones and Jonesworks for the damage Defendants’ conduct and scheme has inflicted," the filing reads.
In Lively's lawsuit, which was filed on December 20, she claims she “has suffered from grief, fear, trauma and extreme anxiety" due to Baldoni’s alleged actions, which included “invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional and sexually inappropriate behavior.”
Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman stood up for his client, stating, “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."
Meanwhile, Lively, 37, has had many of her costars on her side, including Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar, who shared a screenshot of Lively's complaint to his Instagram Stories on December 23 and included a link to The New York Times' legal documents.
“FOR THE LOVE OF GOD READ THIS," he wrote, while tagging the Gossip Girl star's account.
For her part, Slate released a statement in which she gushed over working with the blonde beauty.
“As Blake Lively’s castmate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation,” Slate said. “Blake is a leader, loyal friend and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her.”
She continued: “What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing, and wholly threatening. I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side.”