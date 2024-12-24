Justin Baldoni's Ex-Publicist Sues Him Over Alleged Blake Lively Smear Campaign

Things seem to be getting worse for Justin Baldoni — just days after his This Ends With Us costar Blake Lively accused him of sexually assaulting her while on set.

The actor's ex-publicist — Stephanie Jones, who runs Jonesworks and represented the Jane the Virgin alum — is suing the actor, 40, his film studio and his crisis PR team over an alleged breach of contract, an outlet reported on Tuesday, December 24.