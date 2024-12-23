Amber Heard Calls Alleged Blake Lively Smear Campaign 'Horrifying' and 'Destructive': 'I Saw This Firsthand'
Amber Heard is on Blake Lively's side after the actress, 37, sued her It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni, 40, for allegedly sexually harassing her while on set.
“Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on,’” Heard, 38, who faced off against her ex-husband Johnny Depp in her defamation trial, said in a new interview. “I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive.”
Heard was referring to how Baldoni hired the same PR crisis manager as Depp, 61, did during the former flames' 2022 defamation trial which he won. Heard accused Depp of sexual assault during his $50 million defamation lawsuit against her two years ago. The Edward Scissorhands star sued Heard after she claimed in a 2018 op-ed that she was a survivor of domestic violence.
Depp's spokesperson denied the allegations, stating: "These fictitious claims were never made at the onset of Amber's allegations in 2016, and only advantageously surfaced years later once she was sued for defamation.”
Depp won the lawsuit in April 2022 and was awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard was ordered to pay $10.35 million.
As OK! previously reported, the Gossip Girl star is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and attempting to "destroy" her reputation. She also accused his Wayfarer Studios coworkers of taking place in the alleged smear campaign.
The actress and her team brought forth the demands for Baldoni and his team to when production started again after the actors strike, which included: “No more showing nude videos of women, including producer’s wife, to BL and/or her employees"; “No more mention of Mr. Baldoni’s or Mr. Heath’s previous ‘p----ography addiction’ or BL’s lack of p---ography consumption to BL or to other crew members”; “No more descriptions of their own genitalia to BL”; and “No more improvising of kissing.”
In the filing, the cast and crew knew to not talk about the domestic violence plot and focus on the "story of hope" instead.
However, Baldoni decided to go rogue and discuss the plotline.
“What the public also did not know was that this was the beginning of a multi-tiered plan that Mr. Baldoni and his team described as ‘social manipulation’ designed to ‘destroy’ Ms. Lively’s reputation,” the complaint reads. “That plan was backed by virtually unlimited resources.”
When Baldoni and Lively attended the New York premiere over the summer, fans knew something was going on when they avoided each other on the red carpet. Lively was later accused of being a "mean girl" as social media users brought up old interviews she did.
“I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," the mom-of-four said in a statement to The New York Times.
For his part, the Jane the Virgin star denies the allegations. "It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives," Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman said in a statement to The New York Times, referring to the production company the director cofounded.
