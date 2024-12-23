Amber Heard Calls Alleged Blake Lively Smear Campaign 'Horrifying' and 'Destructive': 'I Saw This Firsthand'

Heard was referring to how Baldoni hired the same PR crisis manager as Depp, 61, did during the former flames' 2022 defamation trial which he won. Heard accused Depp of sexual assault during his $50 million defamation lawsuit against her two years ago. The Edward Scissorhands star sued Heard after she claimed in a 2018 op-ed that she was a survivor of domestic violence.

Depp's spokesperson denied the allegations, stating: "These fictitious claims were never made at the onset of Amber's allegations in 2016, and only advantageously surfaced years later once she was sued for defamation.”

Depp won the lawsuit in April 2022 and was awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard was ordered to pay $10.35 million.