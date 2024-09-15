Blake Lively 'Appreciates' All the 'Advice and Support' From BFF Taylor Swift After 'It Ends With Us' Drama: 'It Means the World to Her'

Amid the backlash Blake Lively received during the 'It Ends With Us' release, Taylor Swift was 'calling and texting all the time.'

According to an insider, Blake Lively , 37, turned to her BFF for guidance amid the backlash she received during the It Ends With Us rollout .

Blake Lively was slammed for her 'tone deaf' remarks regarding domestic violence while promoting 'It Ends With Us.'

“Even though Taylor’s busy with her tour, she’s been solid as a rock for Blake,” the source said of the pop star, who was performing in England as trolls came for the mother-of-four on the internet.

“She’s calling and texting all the time to cheer her up and remind her not to let all the negativity get her down, that it’s par for the course when you make a big impact,” the insider added.