Blake Lively 'Appreciates' All the 'Advice and Support' From BFF Taylor Swift After 'It Ends With Us' Drama: 'It Means the World to Her'
“It’s Nice to Have a Friend” like Taylor Swift!
According to an insider, Blake Lively, 37, turned to her BFF for guidance amid the backlash she received during the It Ends With Us rollout.
“Even though Taylor’s busy with her tour, she’s been solid as a rock for Blake,” the source said of the pop star, who was performing in England as trolls came for the mother-of-four on the internet.
“She’s calling and texting all the time to cheer her up and remind her not to let all the negativity get her down, that it’s par for the course when you make a big impact,” the insider added.
As OK! previously reported, Lively was slammed for her “tone deaf” approach to the press junket for It Ends With Us, as the movie centers around domestic violence.
Following her out-of-touch remarks, old interviews of Lively began to resurface, leading haters to label her as a “mean girl.”
Additionally, people began to speculate that Lively and her costar Justin Baldoni butted heads during the making of the film as they did not pose together on the red carpet, nor did they promote the movie side by side.
A second source revealed, “Blake knows that anonymous online haters are going to continue to gossip and spread lies. But she’s not going to let them bring her down.”
The insider continued: “[Taylor]’s reminding Blake daily of all the people that love her and know the real her and telling her that’s what matters more than a bunch of strangers on the internet. It goes without saying that Blake really appreciates all the advice and support, it means the world to her and just proves that Taylor is the kind of friend that’s there through thick and thin.”
Swift and Lively have been close friends for years and were initially linked in 2015.
“Having Taylor in her corner is so helpful,” the source noted, “because she’s actually been through her fair share of stressful situations in the public eye, so she knows firsthand what she’s talking about when she gives advice.”
Despite the negative comments Lively faced, she still let her hair down to celebrate her birthday at the “Cruel Summer” singer’s Rhode Island home on August 24.
“She also knows how awful it feels when it’s happening so she’s not trying to minimize Blake’s feelings, but at the same time she does remind her that the haters are always going to be there, and the more successful she is, the louder they will get,” the insider said of the Eras Tour star.
“Having Taylor’s support has been invaluable because she just knows all the right things to say,” they shared of the pop star, who recently endorsed Kamala Harris for president. “The silver lining of this is that it’s brought these two even closer.”
Life & Style reported on Swift's support for Lively.