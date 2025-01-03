Justin Baldoni's $250 Million Lawsuit Doesn't Change 'Anything' About Blake Lively's Allegations Against Him, Her Lawyers Claim

Justin Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios sued The New York Times earlier this month, accusing them of libel, promissory fraud and more after they ran a story about Blake Lively's sexual harassment allegations against the It Ends With Us director.

In a statement released on Thursday, January 2, the actress' attorneys claimed "nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms. Lively’s California Civil Rights Department Complaint."