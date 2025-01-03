Justin Baldoni's $250 Million Lawsuit Doesn't Change 'Anything' About Blake Lively's Allegations Against Him, Her Lawyers Claim
Justin Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios sued The New York Times earlier this month, accusing them of libel, promissory fraud and more after they ran a story about Blake Lively's sexual harassment allegations against the It Ends With Us director.
In a statement released on Thursday, January 2, the actress' attorneys claimed "nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms. Lively’s California Civil Rights Department Complaint."
"While we will not litigate this matter in the press, we do encourage people to read Ms. Lively’s complaint in its entirety," the statement obtained by a news outlet continued. "We look forward to addressing each and every one of Wayfarer’s allegations in court."
The Gossip Girl star filed an 80-page federal complaint on December 21, 2024, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment while filming It Ends With Us. She further alleged that after she complained about his behavior, he launched a "multi-tiered plan" to ruin her professional reputation.
Lively's complaint also alleged one of the film's producers Jamey Heath showed her a fully nude video of his wife giving birth without her consent.
"I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," she said at the time.
As OK! previously reported, Baldoni and Wayfarer's legal filing against The New York Times claimed the publication used "'cherry-picked' and altered communications stripped of necessary context and deliberately spliced to mislead" readers in their story on Lively's allegations.
According to the court documents, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedom claimed the outlet "cowered to the wants and whims of two powerful ‘untouchable’ Hollywood elites, disregarding journalistic practices and ethics once befitting of the revered publication by using doctored and manipulated texts and intentionally omitting texts which dispute their chosen PR narrative."
Baldoni also alleged Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, 48, confronted him for supposedly "fat-shaming" Lively just as "as other celebrity friends were coming in and out of their penthouse."
The director said their interaction had been "so aggressive" that he felt "compelled to offer repeated apologies, despite his question being entirely reasonable and made in good faith."
"In an effort to avoid further confrontation with Lively and Reynolds and rebuild rapport with his costar, continued to bend to her will,” the legal filing read.
